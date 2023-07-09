Latest News Editor's Choice


Man assaults granny to death

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Bindura man Edmore Dube (22) allegedly assaulted Luiza  Nyakakata (81) to death for no accountable reason at Nyanhewe village, Bindura on Friday.


Sources close to Bulawayo24.com said that, Dube was drunk and he assaulted Nyakakata with a wooden log and a brick for no apparent reason until she was unconscious.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura provincial hospital an the police managed to arrest Dube.

Deputy Mashonaland central spokesperson sergeant Samuel Chikasha confirmed the incident and investigations are still underway.

He also encouraged people to desist from violence.

