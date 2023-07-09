Drug dealer dumps car at police roadblock

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama in Glendale where a Chiweshe-based motorist panicked at a roadblock and took to his heels leaving the car with 360g of dagga on the block.Vitas Chigwanda (27) was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He was remanded in custody to July 17.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on July 13 Chigwanda was stopped at the 40-kilometer peg along Glendale-Chiweshe highway by the Police.Chigwanda panicked and disembarked from the car before taking to his heels.The police became suspicious and searched the car.They found 360 grammes of dagga in the car.He came hours later and was arrested.