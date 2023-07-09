Man (29) sodomizes teenager

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 29-YEAR-OLD Mazowe man is in trouble after he forced himself on a 19-year-old male workmate he was sharing a room with at night.The matter came to light at Bindura regional magistrate court on Friday.Norman Muchemwa appeared before magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo and was remanded in custody to July 27.Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha alleged on July 12 the accused was sleeping with his workmate whom he raped around 4 am.Upon being quizzed Muchemwa begged for mercy while telling the complainant not to expose him.The complainant told other workers who urged him to file a police report.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Muchemwa.