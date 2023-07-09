Tobacco thieves in court

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

Three men appeared at Concession Magistrates Court on Saturday facing allegations of stealing three bales of tobacco at Terrydale farm in Mazowe.Arnold Chiito aged 31, Jeffrey Mavhuto (45) and Shepered Chiremba(49) stood before magistrate Joshua Nembawore facing charges of stealing 3 bales of tobacco from their employer, Galletti Simuchembu.The total value of the Tobbaco stolen was valued at USD 1 200.According to court papers, the three employees connived with the help of an accomplice only identified as Gera who provided transport to steal from their employer."On the 16th of June 2023, at Tevydale Farm, Mazowe, accused one was off duty whilst accused two and three were on duty. Accused two was providing security outside the locked Tobbaco grading shade and accused three was there to supervise accused two." On the same date at around 2200 hours the three accused and their accomplice Gera( ID not known) hatched a plan to steal from the complainant using a Toyota Nissan Caravan vehicle registration number AEG2172", read part of the court papers.Following the incident, Arnold Chiito relocated to Lions Den where he was eventually arrested and implicated the other two.The state was represented by Ms Precious Khanye and the trio were remanded in custody to 17 July 2023.