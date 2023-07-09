Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean man arrested for selling fake birth certificates, asylum documents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) apprehended a 41-year-old Zimbabwean man suspected of possessing fraudulent documents in the Tsakane area.

According to EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, the man, who operated from an internet café, was found selling various fraudulent documents, including doctors' notes, temporary asylum seeker forms, and birth certificates.

Acting on received information about the suspect selling asylum documents, EMPD officers proceeded to Black and Nquthu Road in Langaville.

There, they discovered several fraudulent documents, such as temporary asylum seeker forms, birth certificates, and doctor's notes, as stated by Thepa.

The 41-year-old suspect, a Zimbabwean male, claimed to be a middleman in the sale of these documents.

He admitted to never having met the person who produced the documents, only communicating with the supplier over the phone. He stated that he only interacts with the applicants.

According to EMPD, the arrested man also revealed that customers would visit his internet café to make copies of their medical certificates, and he would keep a few copies for himself.

Additionally, fraudulent birth certificates belonging to him and his brother were found on the premises. The suspect disclosed that he intended to make money so that he could obtain a fraudulent South African identity document at a cost of R12,000.

The suspect has been arrested and detained at Tsakane police station for possession of fraudulent documents.

He is expected to appear before the Tsakane Magistrate's Court soon. Further charges under the Immigration Act (Act 13 of 2002) are being pursued, and investigations are ongoing to uncover all individuals involved in this operation.

In a separate incident in March, the Ekurhuleni police arrested a 45-year-old man riding a motorbike after he initially ignored instructions to stop and later presented a "fake" Zimbabwean driving licence. Constable Marie Mashishi of the EMPD stated that a case of fraud had been registered, and charges under the Immigration Act could be added.

On Friday, March 17, 2023, at 1pm, officers from the EMPD Tembisa precinct arrested a 45-year-old male driver in the Tembisa area for possessing a questionable official document.

Metro police officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist for riding recklessly near Esangweni section on Andrew Mapheto Drive.

The biker ignored instructions, leading to a chase that ended when he was cornered near the Caprivi entertainment centre on Straight-line Road.



Source - IOL

