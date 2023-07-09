Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa tells off the West over political interference ahead of polls

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned the West to stop meddling in Zimbabwe's political affairs ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters after commissioning the US$153 million refurbished Robert Gabriel Mugabe lnternational Airport at the Airport Village Stadium on Friday, the President said interference by the West was "unacceptable" and must stop teaching Zimbabwe democracy.

"No one will teach us democracy. We are more qualified to those countries' democracy. We think African and
we do not poke our noses into their pockets. Let me warn them that one day, we will burn those noses," Mnangagwa said.

Referring to the upcoming elections, he further said, "This interference is unacceptable. Those countries must not interfere with our elections.

"Their elections are full of faults and issues such as fighting and pretence on democratic knowledge. They must not come here to teach us anything.

"We will not allow that," he added.

RELATED: In Pictures: Mnangagwa officially commissions Robert Mugabe International Airport Extension

Just recently, the government told the European Union to only observe the elections and not to monitor the plebiscite.

Mnangagwa urged Harare residents to kick out the opposition saying they had failed to run councils.

"Our towns and cities are full of garbage. This time around, kick them out, " he said.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Robert Mugabe Mugabe International terminal was made possible by the Chinese government which gave Zimbabwe a US$153 million loan for the project.

The expansion project which began in 2018 was done by China Jiangsu International with funding from the Export-Import Bank of China.

The project consists of an international terminal building and aprons, four new bridges, a secondary radar system, a VVIP pavilion and an airfield ground lighting and communication system, among other things.

The commissioning ceremony was also attended by senior government officials, the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding and other foreign diplomats.

China has also given the Zimbabwean government loans for other developmental projects such as the US$100 million loan for the New Parliament Building project which is now complete.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

46 mins ago | 69 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

47 mins ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF's desperate bid to block Kasukuwere goes a gear up

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's 'fringe' presidential candidates still in hibernation

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chamisa's CCC delt a double candidate blow

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man threatens to axe wife and kids

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates aviation firm

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Junior Sables go down fighting against Scotland

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

'Prostitute' jibe lands CCC activist in trouble

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa guarantees freedom of worship

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Outgoing Bulawayo mayor worked well with the Government

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo schools in top 10 of Zimbabwe mega schools

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants abuse car import facility

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso invade Mandava for Herentals tie

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

'Tertiary education should solve national problems'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Journalist appeals for US$15,000 for child's heart operation

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Katsande tells Khama Billiat to leave Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Tagwirei's Sakunda roped in for NSS renovations

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals now death traps, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Kasukuwere appeals for SADC countries' intervention for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants get backdated US$ pay rise

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Kasukuwere US$ 1 billion cheque towards Matabeleland genocide compensation mind blowing

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's localised voters' roll out Thursday

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe applies for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

HIV infections hit record low in Zimhbabwe

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for selling fake birth certificates, asylum documents

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

President Raisi, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions can never cripple a country!

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man rapes girlfriend's daughter

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The untold anguish Mnangagwa has caused Zimbabweans!

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Tobacco thieves in court

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man (29) sodomizes teenager

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Drug dealer dumps car at police roadblock

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Man assaults granny to death

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

ZANU PF aspiring MP tears up opposition posters

15 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Caps United return to winning ways

16 hrs ago | 256 Views

Amnesty International throws toys out of the pram over Zimbabwe patriotism law

18 hrs ago | 903 Views

Malema says Kasukuwere must be allowed to contest

18 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Dembare plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 489 Views

9 arrested for gold mining at Nust campus

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

Woman found dead in bush

18 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days