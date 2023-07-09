Zimbabwe applies for UN Security Council seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE African Union (AU) Executive Council has received Zimbabwe's application for consideration to sit on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, with the continental body "expressing confidence" in the country's standing to assume the post.Zimbabwe is lobbying for a seat on the powerful multilateral organ of the UN, which is responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security between 2027 and 2028.Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said the AU welcomed Zimbabwe's application.Minister Shava attended last week's two-day 43rd Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in Nairobi, Kenya, which ended on Friday.In a statement, Ambassador Shava said: "The Executive Council took note of Zimbabwe's candidature for early consideration as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027-2028."The AU expressed confidence in Zimbabwe, which is currently a member of the African Union Peace and Security Council."He said the meeting also approved a concept note and roadmap of the AU theme for the year 2024 on education, which will be adopted by the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in February 2024."The major mandate for this session is to consider the AU budget for the year 2024," he added."The AU budget of US$605 756 610, broken down as US$444 157 719 regular budget; and US$161 598 891 for peace support operations has been approved."Worth noting is that Zimbabwe's contribution of US$2 838 636,43 for the 2023 budget was paid in full, in compliance with the union's financial rules."Zimbabwe, said Minister Shava, used the meeting to advocate the funding of the Africa Centre for Fertiliser Development, which is based in Harare, through the AU's regular budget, and its inclusion into the continental body's structures."In my statement to the Executive Council, I recalled that the minimum threshold of ratifications required for the institution to be fully operational was reached long back on November 25, 2008."I further underscored that AU structures and agencies hosted by member states should be well-funded by the union."On the sidelines of the meeting, Amb Shava met the acting executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Mr Antonio Pedro."We discussed several issues, which include the Common Agro-Industrial Park between Zambia and Zimbabwe, being supported by the UNECA, in collaboration with COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa)," he continued."We also discussed preparations for the 56th session of the UNECA Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, scheduled to be held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe."