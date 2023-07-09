Zimbabwe's civil servants get backdated US$ pay rise

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has effected a US$50 increase in civil servants salaries, while the local currency portion will be pegged at the equivalent of US$150 at the prevailing interbank rate.The increase will be backdated to June.However, negotiations for a further review of conditions of services are continuing.Government workers presently receive a US$250 monthly Covid-19 allowance, while the rest of their remuneration is denominated in the local currency.Treasury is progressively working towards raising workers' salaries to pre-October 2018 levels of US$540 per month for the least-paid employee.This new salary package was tabled during a recent meeting of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), a platform that brings together the Government and worker representatives to discuss conditions of service.Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told The Sunday Mail that the package was meant to cushion workers from the rising cost of living."As you are aware, workers have been agitating for a long time to have their salaries restored to pre-October 2018 levels of US$540 per month."It is clear that Government is answering that call."But considering the economic challenges we have, we are going there progressively," said Minister Mavima.The salaries, he said, will continue to be raised until the workers' demands are met."As has been said, the NJNC will reconvene for further deliberations, but for now, Government has come up with a workable offer as we wait for another review," he continued."If you do your calculations well, we are now only about US$100 short of meeting that demand."Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Mrs Cecilia Alexander said engagement with Government under the NJNC has improved."I can safely say they negotiated in good faith this time," she said."Even though they did not meet our expectations, the talks we had were positive."As you can see, after effecting a pay rise, Government has made great interventions that have helped in reducing prices of basic commodities and the local currency has also strengthened against the United States dollar."The NJNC is expected to reconvene soon for another round of talks.Last week, Cabinet approved a proposed salary increase for public sector employees.Speaking during Tuesday's post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: "Cabinet received a report on the status of negotiations held by the National Joint Negotiating Council on July 7, 2023, where it was agreed that the current offer of salary adjustments, as proposed by Government, be effected immediately."The parties further agreed that consultations and negotiations will continue, guided by the spirit of continued improvement of the welfare of the civil service.""The decision by the parties takes cognisance of the need to afford the measures being implemented by the fiscal authorities to take effect."In March, Government awarded its workers a 100 percent salary increase and reviewed their Covid-19 allowance from US$200 to US$250, except for health sector workers.Teachers were also awarded an additional US$80 monthly teaching allowance, while Government pensioners' cushioning and Covid-19 allowances were raised from US$90 to US$100.