Kasukuwere appeals for SADC countries' intervention for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean presidential candidate has appealed to SADC [Southern African Development Community] member countries to intervene in ensuring that next month's elections are free and fair.Saviour Kasukuwere believes a regime change is what is needed to turn Zimbabwe's fortunes around.Kasukuwere has accused the current Zimbabwean administration led by incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of leading the country with an iron fist.Kasukuwere said Mnangagwa was behind the Zimbabwean high court's decision barring him from contesting in the upcoming August national elections.Briefing the media on Friday, the former Zanu-PF member said he had filed papers with the supreme court, challenging that decision, and that he would not be deterred by what he termed the capture of the Zimbabwean state.Kasukuwere stressed that Zimbabwe's stability is crucial to the rest of the SADC region.He said the migration of Zimbabweans into neighbouring countries has a ripple effect on their economies."If Zimbabwe conducts her elections in a good and peaceful manner, we will attend to our economy, allow our citizens to come back and play their part in the development of our nation," said Kasukuwere.Kasukuwere, who has been living in South Africa said he is confident that he will emerge victorious after the 23 August elections, which some have said could be riddled with vote-rigging by those supporting incumbent President Mnangagwa.