Tagwirei's Sakunda roped in for NSS renovations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT have taken a giant step towards the upgrading of the National Sports Stadium after partnering energy giants Sakunda Holdings for the project.

The imposing facility, just like all other stadia in the country, is short on meeting the required standards and cannot host international matches.

With Zimbabwe back into the international fold following the lifting of a FIFA embargo that sidelined the country for about 17 months, a compliant stadium is urgently needed.

And the Government haven't wasted time after roping in Sakunda Holdings who have principally agreed to the deal.

The two parties are finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding which they are expected to sign in the coming few days.

And a strong delegation of technocrats from the Government have accompanied Sakunda Holdings staff to Europe for benchmarking.

Already preliminary feasibility studies for the upgrading of the National Sports Stadium and the adjacent hockey court are underway.

The delegation which is in Europe for the benchmarking exercise comprises two officials from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation-Sport and Recreation director Eugenia Chidhakwa and lega guru Evelyn Mutsvangwa as well as three from the Ministry of Local Government.

They include engineers Lovemore Muzhanje, Chenjerai Bwerinofa and Nicholas Mutangu.

The quintet along with Sakunda Holdings staff have since toured the Real Betis High Performance centre and the Olympic Stadium in Sevilla, Spain and they were expected to visit the Camp Nou in Barcelona yesterday.

They will also tour the Bernabeu which is the home of giants Real Madrid before going to the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Speaking from Spain yesterday, Chidhakwa said the Government is committed to modernising the National Sports Stadium.

"The main reason for this tour is for us to learn from the best on how we will be able to renovate various stadiums in Zimbabwe and also how we can take sport into a viable business entity," said Chidhakwa.

"For the first three days that we have been in Sevilla, we have visited the Real Betis stadium and we have also toured their high performance centre.

"They are also in the process of refurbishing their standards to expand their Stadium and we have realized that the way erected their bucket seats is also the same way we are planning to get ours done at the National Sports Stadiam."

Sakunda Holdings project manager and coordinator Nqobile Magwizi said his company is determined to see to it that the National Sports Stadium gets the facelift needed for it to meet the FIFA requirements.

"From Sakunda Holdings' perceptive, it has always been our dream to help the development of the country's sport image and we have seen how this can work," he said.

"And, working closely with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Recreation, we are very positive that as we return to Zimbabwe, we will be able  to put this experience into good examples to transform the lives of the people of Zimbabwe as we look ahead".

Sakunda Holdings initially wanted to renovate Rufaro Stadium and actually went into a MoU with the Harare City Council.

The two parties toured South African stadiums and when it looked set for Sakunda to start renovation works at the Mbare facility, the City of Harare chickened out of the project.

Source - The Sunday News

