'Tertiary education should solve national problems'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Second Republic has transformed tertiary education into world-class standards as witnessed by the strides recorded in the provision of local solutions to local problems through innovation driven by the implementation of Education 5.0.

Education 5.0 is a five-mission model of teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation, established to move the nation forward towards an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy. It speaks to utilisation of local resources for social and economic development.

In an interview, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said in line with President Mnangagwa's vision, Education 5.0 calls for the application of knowledge and skills to produce goods and services locally, so as to reduce the bloated import bill.

"The President wants to see higher and tertiary education institutions playing a more significant role in national development and providing the essential knowledge and skills needed for production of quality goods and services for the industrialisation and modernisation of the nation.

The Second Republic has enhanced investments toward the construction of new and existing institutions of technology, making innovations capable of saving the country millions of dollars from imports," said the Minister.

He said for Education 5.0, the Government had built innovation hubs and industrial parks, which in terms of international best practices could be ranked in the top two percent.

Minister Murwira said when it comes to developing countries, Zimbabwe was pursuing education that provides for the needs of the people.

"I think what we have done is an original thought that we are pursuing through education that provides for the needs of the people. The education we now have provides for industry which then provides for the needs of the people, which l call the ‘Holy Triangle.'"

"Even the curriculum provides for the needs of the people as students learn to produce and develop or greatly contribute to industry which produces the needs of the people at large scale. So, l believe that we are fast approaching the top one percent of what good education should be but we still have a lot of work to do in terms of implementation, while in terms of direction, we are on the right path."

The Minister said the National Development Strategy (NDS1)'s major tenets included human capital development and innovation as it steers the country towards realisation of Vision 2030.

He said the blueprint seeks to create a knowledge-driven economy for sustained growth, innovation for industrialisation, and modernisation of the country through configuration of the education system with a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

"Innovation hubs and industrial parks at the various tertiary institutions, are catalyzing innovation ideas and making tangible outputs for the economy, while a number of production systems have been internalised."

The Education 5.0 model was adopted five years ago and it seeks to produce graduates who solve national problems than just being job seekers. In 2018, President Mnangagwa set out a clear vision for higher and tertiary education. He enunciated that he wanted a human capital development sector that would contribute to national development.

Meanwhile, three Zimbabwean universities were recently ranked among the best universities in Africa from 88 universities in 20 countries by the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, demonstrating the country's commitment to higher education despite the difficult economic circumstances the nation is facing.

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) was ranked 18th, the National University of Science Technology (NUST) 24th and Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) 51st in the 2023 Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa.

Source - The Sunday News

