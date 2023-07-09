Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo schools in top 10 of Zimbabwe mega schools

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MPOPOMA High School and Mahlathini Primary School in Bulawayo have the largest learner population in the city with a combined estimate of more than 5 000 pupils and hundreds of teachers making it into the country's top 10 schools with mega populations.

This situation has been attributed to limited space for expansion, rapid population growth, and a general shortage of schools in the city and country at large.

Mpopoma High School has an enrolment of over 3 000 learners and over 100 teachers while Mahlathini Primary, which is located in Cowdray Park suburb, has 2 844 learners and 96 teachers. Ten of the teachers are males and 86 are females.

The situation however, is not unique to Bulawayo alone as schools like Kuwadzana 1 High fall into the same category of mega schools together with others found in the high-density suburbs across the country. Zanu-PF Member of Parliament aspirant for Cowdray Park, who is also the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Prof Mthuli Ncube has however, pledged to fundraise for the construction of extra classroom blocks for Mahlathini Primary School owing to its huge enrolment. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communications and Advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro acknowledged the existence of mega schools in the country.

"Mahlathini Primary School is one of the mega schools that we have in Zimbabwe probably in the top 10 list of schools with a large enrolment. In Bulawayo, we have Mpopoma High School with the largest population of learners and their teachers, with numbers hovering at about 3 000 learners and over 100 teachers. You find out that such schools need one headmaster and two deputy headmasters to manage the school owing to the numbers. This situation is different however, in our rural schools where the full complement of learners is around 300 only versus mega schools which are about 10 schools in one," he said.

Mr Ndoro said Kuwadzana 1 High School in Harare also had a huge population and said there is a need to increase learning space.

"In a bid to assist the situation we have also embarked on a refurbishment of schools in the country to spruce up what is available and also building new schools where possible. We want to build new schools and expand the ones that are available to adequately accommodate more learners but land is an issue, if we do get more land we can build satisfactorily. If you look at Mpopoma High School you find out that the school has run out of land, the only possible way to increase buildings is if we build high rise buildings, that is the only way to have more blocks. Land is scarce at some of these schools," he said.

The Ministerial spokesperson however, commended efforts that were being put in place by Minister Ncube to build the extra classrooms at Mahlathini, saying it will go a long way in decongesting the school.

"We appreciate the efforts of Mthuli Ncube who has come in to assist in building additional classroom blocks at Mahlathini Primary School. We appreciate that he also wants to eventually build more schools to assist the learners. We have partners like Latter Day Saints and others who are complementing Government efforts in providing classrooms for the learners," said Mr Ndoro.

Bulawayo City Council corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the challenges related to huge enrolments include inadequate furniture and inadequate textbooks, among others.

"There is congestion and infrastructure is overloaded which increases wear and tear, it is difficult to produce quality results, there are inadequate sporting facilities and additional ablution facilities are required," said Mrs Mpofu.

Councillor for Cowdray Park, Kidwell Mujuru also weighed in saying schools were few in the constituency.

"We are serviced by only five primary schools in Cowdray Park, versus a population of 75 000. We are looking at more than 2 000 learners at Mahlathini only, things like furniture are then a challenge, also teachers too, the school is falling short in that area and it is a cause for concern. We would appreciate more schools because learners' numbers keep increasing," said Clr Mujuru.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is on record saying no learner should walk or commute to a school that is more than five to 10 kilometres away from their homes but some learners in Cowdray Park are being forced to attend schools in nearby suburbs owing to the shortage of schools nearest them.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

46 mins ago | 69 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

47 mins ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF's desperate bid to block Kasukuwere goes a gear up

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's 'fringe' presidential candidates still in hibernation

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chamisa's CCC delt a double candidate blow

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man threatens to axe wife and kids

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates aviation firm

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Junior Sables go down fighting against Scotland

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

'Prostitute' jibe lands CCC activist in trouble

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa guarantees freedom of worship

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Outgoing Bulawayo mayor worked well with the Government

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants abuse car import facility

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso invade Mandava for Herentals tie

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

'Tertiary education should solve national problems'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Journalist appeals for US$15,000 for child's heart operation

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Katsande tells Khama Billiat to leave Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Tagwirei's Sakunda roped in for NSS renovations

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals now death traps, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Kasukuwere appeals for SADC countries' intervention for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants get backdated US$ pay rise

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Kasukuwere US$ 1 billion cheque towards Matabeleland genocide compensation mind blowing

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's localised voters' roll out Thursday

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe applies for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

HIV infections hit record low in Zimhbabwe

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa tells off the West over political interference ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for selling fake birth certificates, asylum documents

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

President Raisi, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions can never cripple a country!

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man rapes girlfriend's daughter

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The untold anguish Mnangagwa has caused Zimbabweans!

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Tobacco thieves in court

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man (29) sodomizes teenager

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Drug dealer dumps car at police roadblock

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Man assaults granny to death

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

ZANU PF aspiring MP tears up opposition posters

15 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Caps United return to winning ways

16 hrs ago | 256 Views

Amnesty International throws toys out of the pram over Zimbabwe patriotism law

18 hrs ago | 903 Views

Malema says Kasukuwere must be allowed to contest

18 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Dembare plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 489 Views

9 arrested for gold mining at Nust campus

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

Woman found dead in bush

18 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days