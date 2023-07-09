Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa guarantees freedom of worship

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE message of unity, peace and love being preached by the Second Republic resonates with teachings of the Christian faith, while Government will always guarantee freedom of worship, President Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks yesterday while addressing tens of thousands of members of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church, who were gathered for their annual Passover in Mafararikwa, Marange.

The church estimates that over 250 000 of its members will attend the pilgrimage, which began on July 1 and ends on Tuesday.  In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said his Government gives utmost priority to safeguarding the right to freedom of worship.

"Here in Zimbabwe, in terms of our Constitution, the President is mandated by law to ensure that people practice their different religions, in their different ways. As long as I remain President, I will ensure that there is freedom of worship for churches to worship in ways that they so wish."

Zanu-PF, he said, has maintained sound relations with the Church since the liberation struggle.

"Philippians 4:13 says, ‘we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength'.  It was God that made us win the liberation struggle. Our relationship with the Church has always been excellent. We preach unity and harmony as a Government and we are also happy that the church always prays for us and helps us to maintain peace and harmony," he said.

President Mnangagwa said he was happy that the Johane Marange Church was complementing Government's development efforts through building schools and infrastructure that improves the wellbeing of communities.

"I am happy to see the many projects that you have embarked on as the Johane Marange Church. You have built many schools in all provinces. I have been told that in some areas they have stopped you from building. I told my deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who is a soldier, to call those people who are denying you to order."

President Mnangagwa, who is also the ruling party's presidential candidate in the August 23 harmonised elections, said he was impressed by the large crowd that attended yesterday's event and implored them to vote for the ruling party.

"You have come in such huge numbers and it is gratifying to see. You should vote for the party that gave freedom to this country. You should vote for the party that is bringing you development," he said.

The President also said he did not hesitate to honour Johane Marange Apostolic Church leader St Nimrod's invitation. St Nimrod succeeded St Noah Taguta, who died in 2021.

"When I heard that you will have a Passover festival this week (last week), I was not hesitant to come," he said, adding that he was glad that there had been a smooth transition following St Noah Taguta's death.

The church said President Mnangagwa and Zanu- PF were guaranteed of its vote in the upcoming polls. Mr Daniel Chiambira, a senior church member who addressed the gathering, said Zanu- PF's reign was prophesied by the church's found father, Baba Johane Marange, in 1957.

"Our founding father, Baba Johane Marange, prophesied Zanu-PF's victory in 1957, and all devotees of this church will continue rallying behind the ruling party. Despite being poorly equipped to fight the Rhodesian forces, our freedom fighters managed to beat the enemy hands down, resulting in the independence of Zimbabwe. Victory is certain for Zanu-PF because it is a party for the present and future."

Another senior church member, Mr Steven Zhou, said President Mnangagwa found favour in God's eyes.

"No one will remove him from that office. We respect our leader High Priest Nimrod Taguta, and his closeness to President Mnangagwa will see all of us voting for the President. We will never associate with opposition parties. President Mnangagwa, be rest assured that you have the support and blessings of all the members of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church …"

President Mnangagwa also urged the church to vote for the ruling party's National Assembly candidate for Mutare West, Nyasha Marange, who is also a member of the church.

Vice President Chiwenga, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, senior Government officials, as well as Johane Marange church representatives from different countries across Africa attended the event.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

49 mins ago | 74 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

50 mins ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF's desperate bid to block Kasukuwere goes a gear up

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe's 'fringe' presidential candidates still in hibernation

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's CCC delt a double candidate blow

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man threatens to axe wife and kids

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates aviation firm

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Junior Sables go down fighting against Scotland

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

'Prostitute' jibe lands CCC activist in trouble

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Outgoing Bulawayo mayor worked well with the Government

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo schools in top 10 of Zimbabwe mega schools

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants abuse car import facility

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso invade Mandava for Herentals tie

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'Tertiary education should solve national problems'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Journalist appeals for US$15,000 for child's heart operation

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Katsande tells Khama Billiat to leave Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Tagwirei's Sakunda roped in for NSS renovations

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals now death traps, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Kasukuwere appeals for SADC countries' intervention for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants get backdated US$ pay rise

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Kasukuwere US$ 1 billion cheque towards Matabeleland genocide compensation mind blowing

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe's localised voters' roll out Thursday

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe applies for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

HIV infections hit record low in Zimhbabwe

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa tells off the West over political interference ahead of polls

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for selling fake birth certificates, asylum documents

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

President Raisi, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions can never cripple a country!

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man rapes girlfriend's daughter

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

The untold anguish Mnangagwa has caused Zimbabweans!

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Tobacco thieves in court

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man (29) sodomizes teenager

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drug dealer dumps car at police roadblock

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Man assaults granny to death

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

ZANU PF aspiring MP tears up opposition posters

15 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Caps United return to winning ways

16 hrs ago | 256 Views

Amnesty International throws toys out of the pram over Zimbabwe patriotism law

18 hrs ago | 903 Views

Malema says Kasukuwere must be allowed to contest

18 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Dembare plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 490 Views

9 arrested for gold mining at Nust campus

18 hrs ago | 780 Views

Woman found dead in bush

18 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days