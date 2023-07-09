'Prostitute' jibe lands CCC activist in trouble

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist spent a night in police cells in Karoi on Thursday after she was arrested for allegedly calling a Zanu-PF supporter a prostitute.Consider Chidimure appeared before Karoi magistrate, Moreblessing Makati, facing charges of criminal insult as defined under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.According to the State, on July 6 Chidumure asked Yolanda Hannock to accompany her to Muzondiwa Savanje's homestead to collect CCC regalia.Savanje is the CCC candidate for Ward 9 in Chiedza.Chidumire gave Hannock CCC T-shirts.Later that day, Hannock had a change of heart and returned the regalia saying she supported Zanu-PF.Four days later on July 10, Hannock was with her netball teammates at Chiedza grounds when Chidimure confronted her for refusing to wear CCC regalia and allegedly insulted her calling her a prostitute and describing Zanu-PF as a useless party.Hannock filed a police report.Magistrate Makati did not ask Chidimure to plead and released her on free bail.Unite Saize from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) represented Chidimure while Progress Maponde prosecuted.