Junior Sables go down fighting against Scotland

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S Under-20 rugby team put on a thrilling second half performance but their efforts were in vain as they  began their World Rugby Under 20 Trophy campaign against Scotland with a 64-33 defeat in their Pool A opener at Nyayo Stadium in Kenya yesterday.

The Scots outscored Zimbabwe by 10 tries to five with winger Geordie Gwynn leading the way with a hat-trick of tries while co-captain Ben Afshar and second-row Eddie Erskine scored two apiece.

Scotland opened the scoring after a quick lineout  throw from the Junior Sables led to the Scottish side winning the ball at the break down and counter attacked to open the scoring.

A kick straight into touch from kickoff gave the ball straight back to the Scottish side who chose a scrum, the Junior Sables could not deal with the pressure of the scrum giving the Scots another scoring chance from the preceeding penalty lineout.

The early stages were proving to be difficult for the Zimbabwe Under 20 Team, further misery was compounded on the side as captain Panashe Zuze walked off in tears with an injury.

The Junior Sables had no answers to the early onslaught from the Scots. They were down to 13 men deep into the second half as indiscipline started to creep into the side.

The second half brought some joy for the young side as a well executed lineout led to a try from hooker Bryan Chayang to give the Junior Sables some points on the board.

Another booking took the momentum away from the boys in the pursuit for a better showing in the second half.

Despite the numerical disadvantage the Junior Sables ran in four tries in a space of 15 minutes, three of them converted, and then a fifth converted score two minutes before full time.

It was an emphatic statement by the junior Sables, diminished only by conceding two tries while chasing the game.

Hooker Bryan Chiang started the Junior Sables' fightback when he pounced on a rare lapse of concentration from Scotland to get Zimbabwe on the scoresheet with a try.

Edward Sigauke added to the scoring with some quick and agile running in midfield before Leo Mutendi and Tawanda Matipano finished off some impressive runs from the Junior Sables as they produced two coast-to-coast tries in a show of fighting spirit.

Shadreck Mandaza one of the bomb squad came of the bench with a try from his well chased kick ahead that forced Scotland into a mistake to conclude Zimbabwe's try scoring.

Scotland had the final say in extra time when the hard-working Erskine forced his way over for a try, King adding his second conversion to sign off an important win.

Next up for the Junior Sables is a must-win date against Uruguay on Thursday.

Teams:

Scotland: D King; F Douglas, B Salmon, K Yule, G Gwynn; A McLean, B Ashfar; C Davidson, J Blyth-Lafferty, C Norrie, E Erskine, J Parkinson, L McConnell ©, J Smith, S Derrick Subs: C Tait, M Surry, O Minnis, R Hart, J Morris, F Burgess, F Thomson, M Reid

Zimbabwe:  B Nhekairo;  S Kanyangarara, D Khumalo, A Nyamunda, E Sigauke; B Marume ©,  P Zuze;  G Zisengwe, B Chiang, T Chinwada, H Masterson, T Gondomukandapi, L Mutendi, A Mawunga, S Manyarara  Subs: T Ndoro, M Hakunavanhu, G Jaricha, T Bwanya, M Gutu, S Mandaza, T Chinyanga, Tawanda Matipano

Referee: R Kaluzniak (Canada)

Scorers:

Scotland: Tries Afshar 2, Gwynne 3, Blyth-Lafferty, Tait, Salmon, Erskine 2; Cons Afshar 5, King 2.

Zimbabwe: Tries Chiang, Sigauke, Mutendi, Matipano, Mandaza; Cons: Nhekairo 4.

Source - the standard

