Zimbabwe govt creates aviation firm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government has engaged the Abu Dhabi-based advisory firm Knighthood Global Limited (Knighthood) to develop a bankable feasibility study (BSF) for the creation of the Zimbabwe Aviation Group.

However, the value of the deal was not disclosed, but according to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida)'s 2023 second quarter report, Knighthood is expected to finalise the BFS by the end of August 2023.

"The government of Zimbabwe has engaged Knighthood Global Limited (Knighthood) to develop a bankable feasibility study for the creation of the Zimbabwe Aviation Group," the report reads in part.

"Knighthood is expected to finalise the BFS by the end of August 2023, which entails the completion of a diagnostic or business model review, a business plan for the aviation industry and a strategic plan for the associated entities namely Airports Company of Zimbabwe, National Handling Services and Air Zimbabwe."

Knighthood is a leading advisory services and investment company set up by principals, James Hogan and James Rigney.

It has offices in Abu Dhabi, Geneva and Malta.

In its latest report titled: Impact of the aviation industry on tourism and hospitality, BDO Zimbabwe said the aviation industry is the backbone in the development and growth of the tourism and hospitality industry.

It said air transport facilitates people's mobility, making long distance travel faster and safer.

"Zimbabwe, already boasting of three international airports, is set to benefit immensely from the domestic airports' refurbishments, rehabilitation and modernisation programme as it will ensure that tourist attractions in other parts of the country are easily accessible," the report reads in part.

"Given the observed decreasing length of stay for international visitors, domestic air connectivity makes it easy for tourists to complete their visit to various tourist sites in a shorter time than restricting them to must-see tourism sites only.

"While developments in the international airports will improve the country's accessibility from the various international source markets, the improved local air connectivity is expected to expose almost all of the country's main tourist attractions, enabling tourism consultants to come up with various tourism packages that benefit from the country's diverse and rich attractions.

"There is no doubt that the refurbishments and modernisation of the country's aviation infrastructure and facilities will be a game changer for its tourism and hospitality industry."

In order to address the downward spiral in Zimbabwe's aviation sector, the government has embarked on a rehabilitation, expansion and modernisation programme of its aviation infrastructure, a move that is expected to drive Zimbabwe's travel and tourism industry.

The country has 13 local airports which include international and domestic airports. Out of these 13 airports, reports show that only three — Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and the Victoria Falls International Airport are practically available to commercial airlines.

The other 10 airports are either out of commission or simply not attractive because they are not well maintained or serviced enough to generate and support sufficient air travel demand, according to studies.

Some of the airports include Buffalo Range Airport, Centenary Airport, Charles Prince Airport, Hwange National Park Airport, Hwange Town Airport, Kariba Airport and Masvingo Airport.

Source - the standard

