Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

by Staff reporter

THE court battle being waged by Zanu-PF proxy Lovedale Mangwana to bar independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere from the race is intensifying and getting increasingly desperate.Mangwana, linked to the Zanu-PF Mangwana family, is clearly acting on behalf of his Zanu-PF handlers to benefit President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is evidently scared of Kasukuwere, the X Factor in the election.After his High Court victory was automatically suspended due to a subsequent Supreme Court appeal, Mangwana has approached the High Court seeking leave to execute judgment pending appeal — meaning to get Kasukuwere blocked from running while the case continues.Meanwhile, Mangwana has also made an urgent Supreme Court application demanding that Kasukuwere's appeal must be set down, heard and determined urgently.