Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

by Staff reporter
PSL chief executive Kenny Ndebele expressed concern that the few stadia which are being used at the moment may suffer from over use which makes it vital for renovations at Rufaro to be completed.

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) is increasingly becoming desperate for Rufaro Stadium to return to hosting local matches amid fears that all the stadia currently accommodating multiple matches risk damage.

Yesterday, PSL officials, including PSL president Farai Jere and chief executive Kenny Ndebele, alongside City of Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume and Zifa First Instance Board official Xolisani Gwesela toured Rufaro to check progress on renovations.

Currently there is no stadium in Harare eligible to host topflight league matches following the closure last month of the National Sports Stadium to allow for the rehabilitation of the grass and allow for some water reticulation work.

Harare giants Dynamos and Caps United have relocated to Bulawayo, but the latter will use Bata Stadium this weekend with the Bulawayo venue booked for the weekend.

"Football is for the fans who want to watch their local teams at home, so it has been difficult for them and for us (PSL) having a city with six clubs playing out of their home base; it is creating a challenge. It is also draining their finances to travel every week and we are also worried that the over use of the other stadia may lead to the same problem that we had with the National Sports Stadium. So we are looking forward to Rufaro Stadium, the home of football, to host matches as soon as possible," he said.

Ndebele was happy with the progress made at Rufaro so far and is optimistic of the return of the ceremonial home of football

"We are very happy with the progress as you can see their playing surface is looking very good. The works that are being done to the dressing rooms it looks like we will be back to having football matches here in Harare. It's the home of football. It's located in an area where you can simply walk and come and watch," Ndebele said.

The PSL chief executive expressed delight that Nyamhunga is back hosting matches, as well that rehabilitation of Sakubva Stadium had begun.

Gwesela, who is also the acting Zifa secretary general, feels there is still a lot of work to be done for Rufaro to pass the test to host international matches.

"We appreciate the splendid work by the Harare City Council. We have seen passion from the Mayor to ensure the stadium is developed to world class standards. In terms of Caf requirements the requirements are a bit stringent.

"For us to host international matches we need to have individual seats, what we call bucket seats. The pitch has improved greatly and the gates should be electronic. There should be acceptable media facilities, we should have a media tribune, we should have a Press conference room and we should have areas that are adaptable to television broadcasting.

"The parking areas should be improved, but the issue that they have to immediately look into is the issue of bucket seats otherwise all other areas are achievable," he said.

Harare City Council says the stadium would be ready by July 24, 2023.

Source - newsday

