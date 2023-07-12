Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

by Mandla Ndlovu
31 mins ago | Views
Artist Nutty - O and Arts entrepreneur Plot Mhako sparked a vicious debate on social media when they stated that Zimbabwe did not have a music label and that the creative industries in Zimbabwe were stagnant with no growth.

Zimbabweans took this as an attack on Chillspot records and other such labels.

The discussion motivated Ambassador Edd Branson through Fencorp Global, a leading investment management, and communication company Chaired by Dr. Edd Branson, to announce its groundbreaking plan to establish the Zimbabwe Sports, Arts, and Recreation Stock Exchange (ZSARSE). This revolutionary idea aims to provide a unique platform for artists, sports teams, music and entertainment companies, and cultural groups to raise funds and access capital to support their growth and development in Zimbabwe.

Sources revealed that the idea was discussed at the company's board meeting and Dr. Branson promised to raise resources for the establishment of the Stock Exchange for creatives.

Fencorp Global, known for its innovative approach to finance and investment, has recognized the immense potential of Zimbabwe's creative industry. The establishment of the ZSARSE will provide a dynamic and efficient marketplace where stakeholders in the arts, music, sports, and cultural sectors can participate, invest, and secure financial backing for their projects.

Edd Branson, the driving force behind this ambitious initiative, envisions the ZSARSE as a transformative force for Zimbabwe's sports and creative industry. It will create opportunities for artists, musicians, sports teams, and cultural entities to overcome financial constraints and unleash their full potential. By raising resources through stock exchanges, these creative entities will be able to fund new projects, expand their reach, and compete globally.

Speaking about the project, Fencorp COO Nicholas Ncube, emphasized the need for a dedicated platform to support Zimbabwe's creative industry. "Artists, sports teams, music and entertainment companies, and cultural groups have long struggled to access adequate funding to thrive and expand," he said. "The ZSARSE will bridge this gap by providing a transparent and regulated marketplace that allows investors to connect with the vibrant creative community."

The ZSARSE will function similarly to traditional stock exchanges, allowing artists and entities from various creative sectors to issue shares or bonds that investors can purchase. These investments will enable the creative entities to generate funding while offering investors an opportunity to support the arts, music, sports, and cultural scenes in Zimbabwe.

The benefits of the ZSARSE will extend beyond financial assistance. By introducing a monetary value to creative ventures, it will elevate the perceived importance of the arts and culture in society. This recognition can lead to increased funding, sponsorship, and governmental support.

The announcement of the ZSARSE has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from the creative community and investors alike. Many believe that this initiative will not only contribute to the growth of the creative industry but also stimulate economic development in Zimbabwe.

Fencorp Global is currently in the process of actively sourcing resources and partnerships to ensure the smooth launch and operation of the ZSARSE. The company aims to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including government authorities, financial institutions, and industry experts, to establish a robust regulatory framework and infrastructure.

With the establishment of the Zimbabwe Sports, Arts, and Recreation Stock Exchange, Fencorp Global and Edd Branson are set to revolutionize the creative landscape in Zimbabwe. By providing artists, sports teams, musicians, and cultural groups with access to capital, this innovative initiative will propel the nation's creative industry to new heights and unlock its vast potential for economic growth.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days