Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

Highlanders stretched their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table following a 1-0 win over Herentals on Sunday.Bosso moved four points clear at the top with thirty-one points.Melikhaya Ncube netted the solitary goal in the 28th minute.The result stretched the Bulawayo giants' winning run to four games, while the side remained the only team without a defeat this season.At Gibbo Stadium, Obriel Chirinda netted a hat-trick to stir Bulawayo Chiefs to a 3-0 victory over Triangle United.Chirinda opened the scoring moments after the half hour before doubling the cushion in the 78th minute.He sealed the triumph on the stroke of fulltime as Chiefs move up to number 6.Elsewhere, Black Rhinos continued with their recovery after picking a point against Hwange in a 1-1 draw.Allan Gahadzikwa netted the opener for Rhinos in the 41st minute before Kelly Shiyandindi grabbed a late equaliser from the spot.Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15 Results:Herentals 0-1 HighlandersBlack Rhinos 1-1 HwangeTriangle United 0-3 Bulawayo Chiefs