Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Highlanders stretched their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table following a 1-0 win over Herentals on Sunday.

Bosso moved four points clear at the top with thirty-one points.

Melikhaya Ncube netted the solitary goal in the 28th minute.

The result stretched the Bulawayo giants' winning run to four games, while the side remained the only team without a defeat this season.

At Gibbo Stadium, Obriel Chirinda netted a hat-trick to stir Bulawayo Chiefs to a 3-0 victory over Triangle United.

Chirinda opened the scoring moments after the half hour before doubling the cushion in the 78th minute.

He sealed the triumph on the stroke of fulltime as Chiefs move up to number 6.

Elsewhere, Black Rhinos continued with their recovery after picking a point against Hwange in a 1-1 draw.

Allan Gahadzikwa netted the opener for Rhinos in the 41st minute before Kelly Shiyandindi grabbed a late equaliser from the spot.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15 Results:

Herentals 0-1 Highlanders
Black Rhinos 1-1 Hwange
Triangle United 0-3 Bulawayo Chiefs

Source - Soccer24

Must Read

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

8 hrs ago | 789 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

8 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

8 hrs ago | 798 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zanu-PF's desperate bid to block Kasukuwere goes a gear up

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's 'fringe' presidential candidates still in hibernation

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's CCC delt a double candidate blow

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

Man threatens to axe wife and kids

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates aviation firm

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Junior Sables go down fighting against Scotland

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Prostitute' jibe lands CCC activist in trouble

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa guarantees freedom of worship

8 hrs ago | 62 Views

Outgoing Bulawayo mayor worked well with the Government

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo schools in top 10 of Zimbabwe mega schools

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants abuse car import facility

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bosso invade Mandava for Herentals tie

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Tertiary education should solve national problems'

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

8 hrs ago | 176 Views

Journalist appeals for US$15,000 for child's heart operation

8 hrs ago | 29 Views

Katsande tells Khama Billiat to leave Kaizer Chiefs

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Tagwirei's Sakunda roped in for NSS renovations

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals now death traps, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Kasukuwere appeals for SADC countries' intervention for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants get backdated US$ pay rise

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Kasukuwere US$ 1 billion cheque towards Matabeleland genocide compensation mind blowing

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe's localised voters' roll out Thursday

9 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe applies for UN Security Council seat

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

HIV infections hit record low in Zimhbabwe

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa tells off the West over political interference ahead of polls

9 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested for selling fake birth certificates, asylum documents

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

President Raisi, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions can never cripple a country!

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man rapes girlfriend's daughter

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

The untold anguish Mnangagwa has caused Zimbabweans!

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Tobacco thieves in court

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Man (29) sodomizes teenager

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

Drug dealer dumps car at police roadblock

10 hrs ago | 540 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days