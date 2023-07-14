Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
GOLD Standard, a verifier of carbon offsets, is temporarily pausing the issuance of credits from projects based in Zimbabwe, after the country's announcement earlier this year that it plans to take half the revenue generated from such transactions.

The decision takes effect immediately, a spokesperson for Gold Standard said by email.

Gold Standard has acted as a verifier for about 20 carbon offset projects in Zimbabwe.

The measure may serve as a warning shot to other African countries, such as Malawi and Zambia, that have since the Zimbabwean decision was announced indicated that they may follow suit, further roiling the US$2bil (RM9.3bil) carbon credits market.

Zimbabwe is Africa's third-largest issuer of carbon offsets after Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, chief executive of RippleNami Inc, a data collection company, said last week in a presentation at a conference in the country's Victoria Falls resort.

The southern African country accounts for 13% of the continent's issuance and 1.7% of issuance globally, RippleNami said.Michael Usi, Malawi's environment minister, told Bloomberg at the conference that his country would take a yet to be determined chunk of revenue.

Collins Nzovu, Zambia's environment minister, said in an interview that "if we got 50%, we would be very happy, those are the figures we are looking at as well."

A spokesperson for Gold Standard said at the time that governments seeking stronger oversight ought to act in a way "that will enable positive investment into climate action and sustainable development."

Still, the world's biggest verifier of carbon offsets, Verra, said by email that while it had halted registration of projects and issuance of credits after the initial announcement by the government it has since resumed those processes.

Its projects in the country remain active, a spokesperson said in the email.

Source - Bloomberg

Must Read

Chamisa promises prosperity

32 mins ago | 93 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

34 mins ago | 147 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

38 mins ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

39 mins ago | 192 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

39 mins ago | 55 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

39 mins ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

40 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

40 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

41 mins ago | 12 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

41 mins ago | 18 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

41 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

43 mins ago | 13 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

43 mins ago | 99 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

44 mins ago | 31 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

44 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

45 mins ago | 35 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

45 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

46 mins ago | 26 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

46 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 25 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

48 mins ago | 21 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

17 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

21 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

22 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

22 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

22 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

22 hrs ago | 418 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1633 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days