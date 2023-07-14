Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
ALL political parties that are contesting in the 2023 harmonised elections are free to campaign as they wish, as the Second Republic engenders political freedoms, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this to a colossal crowd of more than 124 000 people that attended Zanu-PF's Star Rally at Chinorumba High School in Zaka.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF continues to surpass records in drawing masses to it's rallies ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections.

This comes as estimates showed that the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change, attracted just 15 000 people to it's election campaign launch in Gweru yesterday.

President Mnangagwa said all the ruling party's rallies have recorded impressive numbers, since the revolutionary party launched it's election campaign in Chipinge last month.

"I want to warmly thank you, the people of Masvingo. Surely your numbers have been hugely impressive. I can see people stretching for more than a kilometre.

I want to speak of the figures. When we launched the campaign in Chipinge, we were anticipating 60 000 people, so we sent regalia for 60 000 people, but it was not enough.

"Then in Bulilima, we were anticipating about 70 000 people, but the regalia we sent for that number was not enough. Then in Mashonaland West, in Magunje, over 75 000 people came. But here, I can see that people are stretching for over a kilometre, I think you are about 100 000. In fact I am being told now that our drone technology has counted you, and you are more than 124 000. Mavhenyengwa (Robson Mavhenyengwa, Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson) and Chadzamira (Ezra Chadzamira, Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution) you have taken the crown," the President said.

He took a jibe at Mr Nelson Chamisa, saying the CCC leader cannot match up to Zanu-PF's mobilisation prowess, as the 15 000 that attended their campaign launch needs to be multiplied seven times to match the huge Zaka crowd.

The President said his Government is committed to creating a level political playing field, as all political parties must be accorded the platform to take their campaign messages to the people ahead of the polls.

"Every party must be allowed to campaign, but we want peace before, during and after the elections.

"The most important thing for the growth and development of our country is the maintenance of peace. Since we began this campaign, there is peace throughout the country. Today, I am aware that some other political outfit is having it's launch in Gweru. I hope they will embrace the peace that is prevailing in the country. Every political party is allowed to campaign however they want, but they must do so peacefully, uniting people and not dividing people," said President Mnangagwa.

The President spoke out against hate speech, as he reiterated his message of promoting peace.

"We are a peaceful people, we do not accept hate speech. We expect that people may have different views, that is expected," he said.

While there have been some attempts by some outsiders to lecture Zimbabwe on democracy, President Mnangagwa said no one is qualified to prescribe democracy on the country.

"We know democracy because we, Zanu-PF, brought democracy, independence and sovereignty to Zimbabwe. We are the masters of democracy. No one and no one under the sun, can ever teach us democracy. We are professors of democracy. Those who think that they can teach us democracy, they can jump into the sea and leave us alone. We know what we want and at what time."

Zimbabwe draws it's name from the Great Zimbabwe Monument in Masvingo, and President Mnangagwa said this obliges the people of Masvingo to vote for Zanu-PF, the party which liberated the country.

"You should preserve the legacy of our forefathers, the legacy of Munhumutapa," he said.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Chadzamira said: "We have come in our large numbers to thank you as a province for the work that you are doing for us. There are 677 projects that you have implemented in Masvingo, including the construction of new schools, new clinics and bridges. Since the Second Republic came into office, it has also managed to drill 1 291 boreholes in Masvingo."

Chadzamira said because of these and other projects, the people of Masvingo will vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF Provincial chair Mavhenyengwa said: "We have 26 Parliamentary constituencies and 242 wards, we want to win them all for President Mnangagwa. So,  your Excellency, you can sleep easy because Masvingo will work for you and you will win."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Chamisa promises prosperity

32 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

34 mins ago | 145 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

37 mins ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

38 mins ago | 188 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

38 mins ago | 55 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

39 mins ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

39 mins ago | 89 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

41 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

43 mins ago | 95 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

43 mins ago | 30 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

43 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

44 mins ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

46 mins ago | 32 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

47 mins ago | 21 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

17 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

21 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

22 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

22 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

22 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

22 hrs ago | 418 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1632 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days