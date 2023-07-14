Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
COMMUTERS in Bulawayo have expressed concern over the exorbitant fares charged by transport operators in order to force them to pay in foreign currency.

The fares in local currency are ranging from $6 000 to $10 000 for a single trip while those paying in forex are charged R10 or US$0,50.

The operators hike fares during early morning rush hour and in the evening.

The Zimbabwean dollar is gaining against the US$ and commuters say they expected fares in local currency to be reduced but operators were doing the opposite.

The Government in 2019 introduced Zupco buses as part of its measures to protect commuters from unscrupulous operators but many routes no longer have the Zupco buses.

In interviews commuters said Government must provide more Zupco buses to service routes in the western suburbs.

Mr Onesimo Sibanda from Nketa suburb said his salary is now being eroded by transport fares being charged in local currency.

"When I started working around March everything was fine until kombis increased fares.

What surprises me is that prices of basic commodities in the shops have started dropping yet transport operators are doing the opposite," he said.

Mr Sibanda said commuters are now being forced to pay fares in forex which is what the operators want.

Another resident from Nkulumane suburb, Mr Ndumiso Zikhali accused transport operators of hiking fares during peak hours.

"I think these transport operators no longer want us to pay fares in local currency. I remember this other day I was charged $15 000, which was shocking," he said.

The associations for public transport operators in the city said their members have not increased the fares.

They said their problem was the commuters who refuse change in local currency when they pay using forex.

Tshova Mubaiwa and Bupta said the fares their members were charging in local currency were determined by the going exchange rate.

Tshova Mubaiwa's marketing director, Mr Ndabazabo Mabunda, said the kombi fares have not increased but the exchange rate was changing daily.

"Commuters are the ones forcing operators to charge more in local currency so that they are able to pay the rates demanded by those who would have paid in forex but are paid their change in local currency," said Mr Mabunda.

The Bupta administration director, Mr Alfred Ncube said the association had not increased fares but were just using the going exchange rate.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Chamisa promises prosperity

33 mins ago | 98 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

35 mins ago | 148 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

39 mins ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

39 mins ago | 197 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

40 mins ago | 55 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

40 mins ago | 125 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

40 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

41 mins ago | 12 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

42 mins ago | 73 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

42 mins ago | 32 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

43 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

43 mins ago | 13 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

44 mins ago | 100 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

44 mins ago | 25 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

44 mins ago | 31 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

45 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

45 mins ago | 36 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

46 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

46 mins ago | 11 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

47 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 26 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

48 mins ago | 21 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 14 Views

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 18 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

50 mins ago | 48 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

17 hrs ago | 2635 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

18 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

21 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

22 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

22 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

22 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

22 hrs ago | 420 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1635 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days