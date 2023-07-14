Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

TRADITIONAL leaders in Hwange and Binga districts have commended the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the country ahead of the harmonised elections set for next month.Zimbabweans will elect new leadership on August 23 and the prevailing peace has excited traditional leaders who have implored their subjects to continue taking heed of President Mnangagwa's call for peace and calmness before, during and after the elections.In separate interviews, chiefs from Binga and Hwange said it was everyone's responsibility to preserve peace in the country."The environment is very quiet and peaceful and we commend that," said Chief Whange of Hwange."People have taken heed of President Mnangagwa's call for peace and there is not even a single day when we have heard of violence during this campaign period by political parties."Traditionally we could be having violent incidents by now but we are glad that it is quiet this time. My call to the community is that we want peace to prevail now and even post-election period."We need to live together, so we talk about peace each time we gather in our structures and we make our subjects understand that killing each other affects our future as a community. We need each other," he said.Chief Siabuwa of Binga implored citizens to live as relatives and called for political tolerance and appreciation of the constitutional right of association."So far, the environment is peaceful as opposed to previous elections especially during the by-elections when there was violence. Probably this is because people now understand that there is more to life than elections," he said."We have been preaching about co-existence and that we are one family as a community. We are all related in one way or the other," said Chief Siabuwa.He said as people go into elections there is a need to remind them that while it is their individual rights to belong to a political party and to vote, there is more to life beyond elections.Chief Siabuwa urged citizens to shun violence as it destabilises communities and retards growth and development while also affecting social cohesion.Chief Siachilaba also from Binga urged all community leaders to prioritise preaching peace whenever they meet people.