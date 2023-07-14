Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOR years, residents of Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo have been forced to travel long distances to access cemeteries located right at their doorsteps due to lack of accessibility as the road is closed off by a railway line.Residents are forced to use longer routes such as the Cowdray Park – Luveve Road to access the cemeteries.Mrs Ariel Ncube, a resident in the suburb, said: "It is just one of those challenges that we find weird but had no one to turn to. Imagine holding a funeral in your suburb, which is right next to a cemetery but being forced to go through another suburb just to access the cemetery to bury your loved one."Zanu-PF aspiring National Assembly candidate for CowdryPark Professor Mthuli Ncube visited a spot where a rail level crossing road will be constructed.Another resident Mr Lionel Mathe said in as much as the issue of connectivity was a cause for concern, they were worried about the rise in suicide cases and robberies."Once there is a road that interpolates the suburb and the cemetery, we may witness a decline in these cases. People don't use the route because it is not connected to the neighbourhood," he said.The issue will soon be a thing of the past as Zanu-PF candidate for Cowdray Park National Assembly seat, Professor Mthuli Ncube, yesterday pledged to address the issue as a matter of urgency.Addressing residents yesterday Prof Ncube who is also the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, said he has partnered with the National Railways of Zimbabwe to develop a rail level crossing to connect the suburb to the cemetery, which is barely 200 metres away.Pro Ncube, who is implementing a number of transformative projects in the constituency, which include the construction of roads, a clinic, drilling boreholes and electrification of some sections of the neighbourhood, said engineers will be on the ground today."Let me assure you that this will be attended to as soon as possible. As you are here, I have in my company the board chairperson of NRZ, who has assured me that they will be here tomorrow (today) to quantify what needs to be done," he said."But first things first. We are going to construct a road that will lead to the level crossing and interlope to the cemetery."NRZ board chairperson Advocate Martin Dinha said they will also require the services of locals to fill up holes on the road leading to the railway line."We will also be engaging the city council on this as we will be doing road development. We have innovative engineers that will develop the level crossing into a modern one," he said.Prof Ncube also paid a courtesy call on the Roman Catholic priest who was last week attacked and robbed by a gang of four men. The robbers stole his money, cellphone, and a car, an Isuzu, which has since been recovered."I was shocked to hear about the unfortunate incident that befell the church. I am glad that your life was spared and that you are recovering from the injuries you sustained following the vicious attack. I hope the law catches up with these thugs soon," he said."While some of us struggle to stay warm and rest at night they are busy gallivanting, plotting and harming innocent individuals and families. They have to be found and arrested."Prof Ncube also took time to engage with residents on issues affecting them and toured the ongoing road project.The Minister who recently acquired a house in the sprawling suburb, envisions transforming and modernising Cowdray Park.Prof Ncube has spent the past few months engaging residents in order to understand their needs .He strongly believes that Cowdray Park has lacked the kind of representation and development seen in the eastern suburbs and seeks to change the narrative."We didn't have very active Members of Parliament in the past who could spearhead the development of roads and water infrastructure. That is precisely what I aim to bring to Cowdray Park," said Prof Ncube."I want to demonstrate that I stand with the people and support them wholeheartedly. To build a prosperous Zimbabwe, every Member of Parliament, regardless of their location, must take their responsibilities seriously and work together."While his vision for Cowdray Park encompasses various aspects of development, Prof Ncube is particularly focused on creating opportunities that will keep the youth engaged and prevent them from engaging in criminal activities such as drug and substance abuse.