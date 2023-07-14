Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
SAMANTHA GARWE aged 27 sits on a pavement in one of the streets of Harare; head bowed sobbing finding solace in the arms of colleagues.

A sight that on-lookers could not escape, Garwe who was wearing a short dress which had done diligence in exposing her glistening legs, left many men drooling.

She could not fathom what had happened to her, a night of toil in the streets of Harare had turned out to be the ones whose jaws she had escaped from.

As the winter sun sets in Harare, Garwe has a mixed feelings of her fortunes in the biting cold winter that is characterising Harare.

Being a weekday, and the weather counting to her disadvantage, Garwe was hoping lady charm could smile at her.

"I was approached by a man who was driving a Honda Fit car. I thought he was one of the clients who generously threw money at us for a good time," said Garwe.

Garwe found herself in the car looking forward to servicing her client who had offered much ‘envied night'.

In their street language, a night refers to an offer for one to enjoy sexual privileges for a period that overlaps into the morning of the next day.

With it comes a higher return for female sex workers, a thought that buoyed Garwe to take up the offer of that unknown man.

"Well he told me that he would take me to a lodge along Samora Machel Avenue. It became strange to me when we passed the lodge.

"Something was off about where we were going. When I asked him where going he raised his voice and I could not escape as the doors were locked.

"We went to a strange place along Bulawayo Road where he parked and demanded the money I had made for my short time before raping me and leaving me there," Garwe said as she fought back tears.

Garwe, who lives in the high density of Budiriro, leaves behind a two year old daughter and two siblings whose confidence had been placed on her for survival.

It is this background and responsibility that drove Garwe into the night life in the streets of Harare.

According to latest statistics, a staggering 2.7 million Zimbabweans of the working group are currently unemployed.

This has driven women like Garwe into commercial sex work to eke out a living and escape vagaries of unemployment which has been worsened by economic rot.

Zimbabwe Statistics agency (ZIMSTA) end of 2022 recorded that 59.6 percent of women were are unemployed with the majority resorting to commercial sex work as a profession.

According to an organisation that works towards an end to AIDS, AIDSFONDS around 63 percent of commercial sex workers in Zimbabwe have experienced physical, economic and emotional violence.

Another commercial sex worker Cathrine Chakodzwa, said violence against their trade has been escalating.

"This has become normal to us. Men come here to offer us money for a good time but with hidden agendas. Some have escaped death from some violent men who pick us here," said Chakodzwa.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa promises prosperity

32 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

34 mins ago | 145 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

37 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

38 mins ago | 188 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

38 mins ago | 55 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

39 mins ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

39 mins ago | 89 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

41 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

43 mins ago | 95 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

43 mins ago | 30 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

43 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

44 mins ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

46 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 25 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

47 mins ago | 21 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

17 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

21 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

22 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

22 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

22 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

22 hrs ago | 418 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1632 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days