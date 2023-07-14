Police launch manhunt for rapist

News / National

by Staff reporter

An unknown suspect broke into a house in Bulawayo and raped a juvenile at knife point after threatening to stab her to death.Provincial acting police spokesperson Nomalanga Msebele said they had launched a manhunt for the suspect.''We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of an unknown person who broke into the premises, raped and robbed a juvenile after demanding cash,'' Msebele said.She said on July 9 at 10pm, the juvenile retired to bed and was awakened by footsteps of the suspect inside the house."The juvenile tried to scream but the suspect threatened her," she said."The suspect then demanded some cash but the juvenile did not have any."He then ordered her to remove her clothes and raped her before taking her Itel cellphone."He jumped out through the window and a police report was made."