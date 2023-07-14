Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology minister, Amon Murwira

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology minister, Amon Murwira has implored students graduating from Polytechnics to make use of Education 5.0 to create jobs and new companies.

Previously, Zimbabwe's education system was rated as Higher and Tertiary Education 3.0 (HTE 3.0), a model focused more on teaching, research and community service.  But the newly adopted model, HTE 5.0 focuses on innovation and industrialisation.

In his keynote address, read on his behalf by his deputy Raymore Machingura at Bulawayo Polytechnic's 94th graduation ceremony on Friday, Murwira challenged the graduates to go and rejuvenate industries.

A total of 2 278 students graduated.

"Through Education 5.0, our focus is on developing capabilities that entail the production of goods and services using our higher and tertiary education institutions, by utilising our God-given resources," Murwira said.

He said government was implementing a graduate employment creation and development programme which anchors on heritage-based Education 5.0 design.

"Through this programme, the government expects colleges to establish industries and urge graduates to form companies and register them. We are ready to support students, start your own companies where you have majority shareholding while the college gets a minority stake," he said.

Several business startups have been created at Bulawayo Poly where there is a hairdressing company run by four students, while a beauty therapy startup involving 20 students was also created.

Eight students from the applied chemical technology programme have also been assisted in establishing a detergent manufacturing company.

"You must not be job seekers but creators of employment and providers of goods and services to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe. Apply the knowledge and skills you learnt at this college and be at the forefront of the battle to change lives in our country," Murwira added.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Chamisa promises prosperity

34 mins ago | 106 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

36 mins ago | 154 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

39 mins ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

40 mins ago | 207 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

40 mins ago | 59 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

41 mins ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

41 mins ago | 94 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

43 mins ago | 76 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

43 mins ago | 33 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

43 mins ago | 26 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

44 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

44 mins ago | 13 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

45 mins ago | 102 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

45 mins ago | 32 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

46 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

46 mins ago | 36 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

47 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

47 mins ago | 11 Views

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

47 mins ago | 28 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

48 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 26 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

49 mins ago | 14 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

49 mins ago | 21 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 14 Views

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 18 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

51 mins ago | 49 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

17 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

18 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

21 hrs ago | 517 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

21 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

22 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

22 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

22 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1637 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days