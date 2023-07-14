Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Zvishavane-Ngezi council candidate has won an appeal to contest the upcoming elections.

Cherita Mundoka approached the court after her nomination papers were rejected at the nomination court by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) presiding officers.

Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Sunsleey Zisengwe, last week ruled in her favour.

"The appeal against the disqualification of the appellant as a candidate for ward 4 of the Zvishavane-Ngezi urban constituency in the August 2023 elections succeeds," Zisengwe ruled.

Mundoka cited Zec, Zec presiding officer Spencer Mgwagwa and Simbarashe Mutemeri as respondents respectively in her court challenge.

"The first and second respondent be and are hereby ordered to declare the appellant duly nominated as a candidate of the ward 4 Zvishavane-Ngezi urban constituency in the august 2023 Zimbabwe harmonised elections.

"Each party to bear its own costs."

 Zec is a respondent in several cases where aspiring candidates are challenging its decision to reject their nomination papers. CCC has filed an appeal against the decision of the nomination court to accept nomination forms from some candidates with forged signatures.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Chamisa promises prosperity

31 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

34 mins ago | 145 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

37 mins ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

38 mins ago | 187 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

38 mins ago | 55 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

39 mins ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

39 mins ago | 89 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

40 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

43 mins ago | 30 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

43 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

44 mins ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

46 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 25 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

47 mins ago | 21 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

14 hrs ago | 740 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

17 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Bulawayo City Council moves to tackle exodus of skilled staff

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Invaders wreak havoc in Ntabazinduna

21 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Mnangagwa wants to rule forever

22 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Sikhala State witness exposed

22 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Mistress storms married lover's home

22 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Soldier in trouble for ‘cooking' Zimsec certificates

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

The pitfalls of Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF candidates 'snub' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1632 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days