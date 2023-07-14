Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Zvishavane-Ngezi council candidate has won an appeal to contest the upcoming elections.Cherita Mundoka approached the court after her nomination papers were rejected at the nomination court by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) presiding officers.Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Sunsleey Zisengwe, last week ruled in her favour."The appeal against the disqualification of the appellant as a candidate for ward 4 of the Zvishavane-Ngezi urban constituency in the August 2023 elections succeeds," Zisengwe ruled.Mundoka cited Zec, Zec presiding officer Spencer Mgwagwa and Simbarashe Mutemeri as respondents respectively in her court challenge."The first and second respondent be and are hereby ordered to declare the appellant duly nominated as a candidate of the ward 4 Zvishavane-Ngezi urban constituency in the august 2023 Zimbabwe harmonised elections."Each party to bear its own costs."Zec is a respondent in several cases where aspiring candidates are challenging its decision to reject their nomination papers. CCC has filed an appeal against the decision of the nomination court to accept nomination forms from some candidates with forged signatures.