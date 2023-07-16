Hospital worker stabbed to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sombre mood has engulfed Guruve growth point following the death of the district hospital worker Felistus Mubatapasango (47) who was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband on Friday.Sources said the husband Raymond Nyahuma was having marital problems with his wife and decided to go to see an auntie around Guruve where he killed her before the destination."Nyahuma was having marital disputes with his wife and they decided to go for counseling in Mudhindo to their auntie but along the way he stabbed his wife to death before committing suicide by hanging," Tilda Hozo said.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case."Police in Guruve are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Felistus Mubatapasango (47) was found dead in Honda Fit vehicle along Guruve -Kachuta Road, near Chamucheki road junction on 14/07/23," the police said."The victim was found with multiple stab wounds on the throat stomach and chest. Meanwhile , the victim's husband , Raymond Nyahuma (45) was found dead hanging from a tree in the bush near Chamucheki road junction."