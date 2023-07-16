Latest News Editor's Choice


Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

by Erick Matotoba
1 hr ago | Views
Skin lightening, new pandemic among African women, at what cost? avoid it at all cost.

50% of African women bleach their skin, highest being Nigeria 77%.

Bleaching creams, and injections puts you at risk of skin cancers, damage to vital organs like liver and kidneys, skin irritation and allergy, skin burn and rashes, wrinkles, premature skin ageing, deforms unborn child, and prolonged wound healing.

Togo recently reported their first case of skin squamous cell carcinoma(skin cancer) linked to skin bleaching products, many cancer cases have been reported in other African countries.

The black man always wishes to be white, we see it by:

1) Lightening their skin even to the extent of getting injections and drips
2) Long hair be it natural or fake
3) Bragging that their kids know and can speak more English than vernacular

And white man has shown us in actions and words that then don't or never wish to be black in any way.

Source - Erick Matotoba

