Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra closes Kariba border post

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is on Thursday, 20 July, set to suspend the usage of the Kariba border as a crossing point for a host of stakeholders citing high traffic volumes that have stretched the current infrastructure beyond its capacity.

Chirundu One Stop Border Post will be used as an alternative.

According to a statement from the tax collector, cross-border passenger bus operators, importers of vehicles and their clearing agents have been suspended from using the Kariba border post.

"The Commissioner of Customs and Excise wishes to advise all valued stakeholders, cross border passenger bus operators, importers of vehicles and their clearing agents as well as all cross-border travellers through Kariba, that the Authority has suspended, until further notice, the use of Kariba Border Post as a port of entry for cross border passenger ferrying buses and vehicles imported from the Far East transiting through Zambia from the Port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

"These movements will now be required to use Chirundu One Stop Border Post as the alternative,"  reads the statement.

Zimra said the decision was reached in the wake of high traffic congestion being experienced at Kariba Border Post which has stretched the current infrastructure beyond its capacity to handle cross-border traffic.

 "The current high traffic volumes have also adversely affected ongoing Government projects towards the refurbishment of the Kariba Dam wall structures and the hydro-power plant, both of which are critical national resources given their strategic economic importance," read the statement.

"In liaison with the Zambia Revenue Authority, suitable intervention measures have been put in place to manage the adjustments of the port of entry in Zimbabwe and port of exit in Zambia on any declarations that had already been received and processed through the automated platforms of each Authority.

 "All fresh declarations henceforth should reflect the port of exit and/or port of entry aligned to the changes effected by this notice as the case may be."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

'Devout Zimbabwean Christian' robber shot dead in SA

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

37 mins ago | 29 Views

Rewriting the Rules: Sweepstakes Casinos for the Modern Gambler

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

UK: Zimfest Live reveal exciting 2023 line-up for Herts Showground

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

12 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Hospital worker stabbed to death

13 hrs ago | 2780 Views

CCC at your door step

13 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Chamisa wanted to beat Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Crowds scrambling for freebies at Zanu-PF rallies

13 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Chamisa promises prosperity

15 hrs ago | 758 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

15 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

15 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

15 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

15 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

15 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

15 hrs ago | 890 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

15 hrs ago | 221 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

15 hrs ago | 274 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

15 hrs ago | 92 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

15 hrs ago | 71 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

15 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

15 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Parents must closely monitor their children'

15 hrs ago | 221 Views

Harare's sex workers become targets for criminals

15 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwean family buries four Boksburg gas victims

15 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mthuli Ncube partners NRZ to create railway level crossing in Cowdray Park

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe's chiefs happy with prevailing peace ahead of elections

15 hrs ago | 57 Views

Commuters complain over exorbitant fares

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Tony Blair pledges to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery?

15 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa claims that all parties are free to campaign in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

ZEC ahead of schedule, designs ballots

15 hrs ago | 92 Views

Criminal law amendment will close loopholes, says Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

PSC rolls out biometric system

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

Secret underground abortion clinics thrive in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Gold Standard pauses issuance of CO2 credits from Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

Thomas Mapfumo retires in exile

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bosso stretch unbeaten run to open gap on top

16 Jul 2023 at 17:43hrs | 861 Views

Edd Branson in ambitious plan to empower Zimbabwe's creative industry

16 Jul 2023 at 17:26hrs | 631 Views

Photo Chief Makope's car overturns

16 Jul 2023 at 15:03hrs | 3118 Views

Harare doesn't have a football stadium good for PSL

16 Jul 2023 at 14:00hrs | 554 Views

Nigerian billionaire's US$1 billion Zimbabwean mining deals stall

16 Jul 2023 at 13:54hrs | 1283 Views

Mnangagwa's integrity continues facing a litmus test

16 Jul 2023 at 13:54hrs | 1067 Views

Brics+ plans gold-backed currency

16 Jul 2023 at 13:53hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe's presidential poll battle intensifies

16 Jul 2023 at 13:53hrs | 739 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days