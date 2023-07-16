Dembare fan found dead at Barbourfields Stadium after Saturday match

News / National

by Staff reporter

Employees of the City of Bulawayo made a distressing find at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday – the body of a 47-year-old Dynamos supporter apparently left behind as the stadium emptied following the Harare club's 2-0 win over Chicken Inn on Saturday.The fan has been named as Gibson Mahachi of Matshobana suburb.Workers were cleaning the stadium in the suburb of Barbourfields when they made the grim discovery at the Mpilo End which had been packed with visiting supporters for their Premier League match.Bulawayo police said in a statement: "On July 17, at around 7AM, a Bulawayo City Council general hand was doing her cleaning duties at Barbourfields Stadium. When she approached Mpilo End bay she saw a body of the now deceased lying on the steps leading to the terraces. A police report was made."Investigations were carried out and it was revealed that the now deceased was one of the fans who were at Barbourfields Stadium during the Dynamos and Chicken Inn match and was drinking some hot stuff (strong distilled liquor) with his friends."Msebele said the body was conveyed to Mpilo Hospital mortuary for postmortem.