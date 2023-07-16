Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

News / National

5 people killed after speeding Stallion Cruise bus overturnsA bus overturned in Binga on Sunday morning killing five passengers, police said.The Stallion Cruise bus, travelling to Bulawayo, overturned and landed on its roof in the Sikalenge area between Siabuwa and Binga centre, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said."The ZRP confirms that five people were killed and 24 other passengers were injured," Nyathi added.Local MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda said the bus veered off the road at a sharp curve near the Masumu River bridge at around 7AM.Witnesses said the bus was speeding.It was the second accident involving a Stallion Cruise bus in less than a week after another bus bound for Bulawayo caught fire in Mutare on July 11. All passengers escaped as the bus burned to a shell.On October 16, 2022, a CAG bus ran over a pedestrian at Siachilaba business in Binga while racing with a Stallion Cruise bus. The incident prompted a meeting between the two bus companies, police and the Binga Residents Association where the companies were warned to rein in their drivers.Overturned … The Stallion Cruise bus lying on its roof after Binga accident on July 16, 2023Tragic … The Stallion Cruise bus which overturned in Binga on July 16, 2023Overturned … Locals survey wreckage of Stallion Cruise bus which landed on its roof in accident in Binga on July 16, 2023