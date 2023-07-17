Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's new labour and patriotic laws are bad for business and rights to protest

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
Amendments to Zimbabwe's labour and criminal law codification to include what is popularly known as the Patriotic Act have been described as bad for business and workers' rights to protest under President Emerson Mnangagwa who faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in next month's key election.

Zimbabwe has been on a drive to woo back international investment and to re-engage with the international community after the West imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses.

Mnangagwa's administration is now penalising Zimbabwean individuals and other entities that campaign for the imposition of sanctions. Economists say elections scheduled for next month will likely be decided on economic policy grounds amid a tight liquidity squeeze.

Mnangagwa signed the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Amendment into law on Friday. It makes it illegal for any Zimbabwean individual or entity to "actively partake" in "any meeting" that is physical or virtual with the intention of advocating the imposition of a trade embargo or restrictive measures by a foreign entity.

It classifies "economic sanctions or trade boycott" that may be imposed by a foreign entity through the participation of any Zimbabwean individual or organisation as "any law or binding direction by a foreign government prohibiting persons subject to its jurisdiction from investing in Zimbabwe or from engaging in any economic activity in" or with Zimbabwe.

Europe, the UK and the US have current or previous restrictions on Zimbabwean corporate entities and individuals, while others have been dropped in the past few months. Some international banks have also had to terminate correspondent banking partnerships with Zimbabwe.

The US Office for Foreign Assets Control imposed hefty penalties on some finance institutions such as CBZ and Barclays Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa blames these sanctions for Zimbabwe's poor economic conditions. Opposition parties in Zimbabwe and human rights campaigners say Mnangagwa should implement electoral reforms, restore human rights and root out corruption that they allege is grounding the economy, which, according to Zimstat data released last week, grew by around 6% in 2022.

The US Embassy in Zimbabwe said the "new legislation undercuts Zimbabwe's international re-engagement efforts and was bad for business".

The UK's representative office in Harare said the new law had "serious implications for Zimbabweans' ability to exercise freedom of expression" and association.

Mnangagwa also signed the Labour Amendment Act into law on Friday, which has removed employers' discretion to dismiss employees on three months' notice.

The new labour law now stipulates that a contract of employment may only be terminated by an employee's resignation or retirement and by mutual agreement in writing between the two parties as well as for a breach of contract.

Labour union the Zimbabwe Congress Trade of Unions (ZCTU) said Zimbabwean companies were opposed to this statute. However, other labour unionists said the new labour law made it "difficult for unions to stage protests against employers that include the government through lengthy and cumbersome dispute resolution" mechanisms.

The new labour act says a workers' representative grouping or individual employees that recommend or advise any collective action against an essential or any other service shall be guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment up to five years or one year respectively.

Government workers' unions said this was likely to "whittle down workers' rights to protest against the government" whose working conditions and pay "have impoverished" civil servants.

The government and its employees are currently locked in negotiations for a wage increase, although the civil servants say the US$50 (R903) wage increase is too low.

Source - Business Report

Must Read

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

29 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

31 mins ago | 144 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

31 mins ago | 50 Views

Zemura tips Bosso to end title drought

31 mins ago | 48 Views

Afrobarometer surveys and Zimbabwe's election outcomes

32 mins ago | 72 Views

UZ students granted bail

34 mins ago | 23 Views

'Patriot Act' jeopardises electoral processes,' says foreign funded NGO

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Kariba finally receives new X-ray machine

34 mins ago | 19 Views

'Sikhala detention, a serious violation of rights'

35 mins ago | 37 Views

Diaspora should plan for post-Zanu-PF era

35 mins ago | 34 Views

11,4 megalitre Beitbridge reservoir complete

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa misses out as Beitbridge renames suburbs, streets

38 mins ago | 70 Views

Dzvukamanja dumps Orlando Pirates

38 mins ago | 43 Views

Pilot mining starts at Karo platinum project

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Journalist Barred From Full Council Meeting

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa's land ruse fools no one

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

CCC's fortunes in Bulawayo depend on court ruling

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa's CCC braces for Electoral Court showdown over Bulawayo candidates

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

Dembare fan found dead at Barbourfields Stadium after Saturday match

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

'Devout Zimbabwean Christian' robber shot dead in SA

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimra closes Kariba border post

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

10 hrs ago | 110 Views

Rewriting the Rules: Sweepstakes Casinos for the Modern Gambler

16 hrs ago | 97 Views

UK: Zimfest Live reveal exciting 2023 line-up for Herts Showground

22 hrs ago | 392 Views

Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

22 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Hospital worker stabbed to death

22 hrs ago | 3020 Views

CCC at your door step

23 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Chamisa wanted to beat Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Crowds scrambling for freebies at Zanu-PF rallies

23 hrs ago | 2737 Views

Chamisa promises prosperity

24 hrs ago | 777 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

24 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

24 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

24 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Bosso boss Herentals

24 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Kasukuwere court ruling threatens diaspora voters'

24 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Zanu-PF defends lavish spending on Mayweather

24 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Zimbabwe political parties urged to shun violence

24 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zida approved 4 PPPs in Q2

24 hrs ago | 220 Views

Storm brews at Msengezi High School

24 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repeal the 'Patriot Act'

24 hrs ago | 227 Views

Iran, please tell Mnangagwa that sanctions are a fallacy

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Partisan institutions a danger to Zimbabwe democracy

24 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt must seriously reconsider 'Patriot Act'

24 hrs ago | 72 Views

Judge rules in favour of Chamisa's CCC candidate

17 Jul 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1146 Views

Govt tells Poly graduates to create jobs

17 Jul 2023 at 06:56hrs | 255 Views

Police launch manhunt for rapist

17 Jul 2023 at 06:56hrs | 328 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days