Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Four people died in a road accident that occurred yesterday at Mabvuku turn off, a pirate taxi collided with a private vehicle.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying four people died on the spot and the other four were injured on the scene.Speaking to this publication Passengers Association of Zimbabwe National coordinator Tafadzwa Goliath said, " We are calling for urgent intervention to save lives in this dangerous zone.We also call upon the Ministry of Transport and lnfrastructural development to urgently find a solution for this black spot".He added that, " Our concern is also with the illegal pirate taxis ferrying school children who are now disembarking at the bus stop opposite Kamunhu shopping center in New Mabvuku".