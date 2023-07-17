Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu promises to grow economy by US$80bn in poll manifesto

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu) has outlined plans to build a US$80 billion economy in the next 20 years if voted into power in next month's elections.

The opposition which is not fielding a presidential candidate, outlined its plans in its manifesto titled, "Back to Basics, the 2023 ZAPU Manifesto".

As part of growing the economy, the party said it will stem corruption and mineral leakages which cost the country billions in lost revenue.

"We shall recover about US$25bn to US$40bn from corruption and laundered minerals, state procurement, loans proceeds, and other assets, plus accumulate additional US$25bn minerals and other resources using these two funds, implement a US$50bn Zimbabwe Next 40 Years Development Fund. We will create a million jobs through a Zimbabwe-led reconstruction program."

The party also set out plans to build the first Coal to Petroleum and LPG USDS10bn plant in Hwange that will cut Zimbabwe fuel imports by 60 percent, build four Green Fuel plants under State trading companies/provincial SOE for blending national fuel at 60 percent national quota and build a new provincial and district rail and rail network using proceeds from mineral exploitation at USD$2bn as well as re-equip and manufacture all needed passenger and goods trains.

"We will build a new Rand Union Beitbridge border capital with heavy to low duty manufacturing and assembly plants, SADC rail and road dry port, all banks medical, varsity campuses, logistics, research and development, malls as well as all facilities that people travel to get from Gauteng and Durban. We will also build 1000 per province industries based on Asian Tigers Concept," the manifesto read.

"We will build over 10 000 rural assembly and manufacturing factories for electrical, agro, auto, equipment and other sectors. Build A million homes, a new rail commuter system for urban dwellers that links Harare and Bulawayo to nearby towns and cities. There will be five new cities and 10 export market mega industrial development zones at US$2bn each."

The party noted that it will recapitalise district-level farming and restructure national market boards like GMB.  

"The currency will stabilise and pay farmers all their hard-earned crops on time every time. We will fund and build in partnership with provinces and metropolitans mega 3 Thermal Base Load and 10 Green Power Generation SOEs projects as well as a new fertilizer-making capacity from coal and water in Hwange, Mutare and Kamativi."


Source - cite

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt demands immediate apology from AMH

16 mins ago | 19 Views

'Bulawayo needs true MPs not political party mouthpieces'

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Man caught raping a cow

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

UK relaxes visa rules for foreign bricklayers

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere?

4 hrs ago | 1146 Views

2008 election theme back again in 2023

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Hypocrites: Britain's new 'Patriotic Act'

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

EU launches Zimbabwe elections observer mission

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe agrees to sell maize to Rwanda, opens talks with neighbours for wheat exports

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Law barring Zimbabweans from voting over lengthy absence challenged

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

13 hrs ago | 2010 Views

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

15 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

15 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

15 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zemura tips Bosso to end title drought

15 hrs ago | 770 Views

Afrobarometer surveys and Zimbabwe's election outcomes

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

UZ students granted bail

15 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Patriot Act' jeopardises electoral processes,' says foreign funded NGO

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Kariba finally receives new X-ray machine

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Sikhala detention, a serious violation of rights'

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Diaspora should plan for post-Zanu-PF era

15 hrs ago | 448 Views

11,4 megalitre Beitbridge reservoir complete

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa misses out as Beitbridge renames suburbs, streets

15 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Dzvukamanja dumps Orlando Pirates

15 hrs ago | 499 Views

Pilot mining starts at Karo platinum project

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe's new labour and patriotic laws are bad for business and rights to protest

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Journalist Barred From Full Council Meeting

24 hrs ago | 575 Views

Chamisa's land ruse fools no one

24 hrs ago | 1362 Views

CCC's fortunes in Bulawayo depend on court ruling

24 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

24 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

24 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa's CCC braces for Electoral Court showdown over Bulawayo candidates

24 hrs ago | 834 Views

Dembare fan found dead at Barbourfields Stadium after Saturday match

17 Jul 2023 at 21:41hrs | 863 Views

'Devout Zimbabwean Christian' robber shot dead in SA

17 Jul 2023 at 21:41hrs | 999 Views

Zimra closes Kariba border post

17 Jul 2023 at 21:41hrs | 367 Views

Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

17 Jul 2023 at 21:04hrs | 261 Views

Rewriting the Rules: Sweepstakes Casinos for the Modern Gambler

17 Jul 2023 at 14:39hrs | 126 Views

UK: Zimfest Live reveal exciting 2023 line-up for Herts Showground

17 Jul 2023 at 09:19hrs | 418 Views

Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

17 Jul 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1569 Views

Hospital worker stabbed to death

17 Jul 2023 at 08:51hrs | 3442 Views

CCC at your door step

17 Jul 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1900 Views

Chamisa wanted to beat Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1941 Views

Crowds scrambling for freebies at Zanu-PF rallies

17 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 3111 Views

Chamisa promises prosperity

17 Jul 2023 at 07:07hrs | 827 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

17 Jul 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1840 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2741 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days