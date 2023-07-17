Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Bulawayo needs true MPs not political party mouthpieces'

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo needs Members of Parliament (MPs) who will truly represent residents rather than be mouthpieces for political parties or leaders headquartered outside the city, an independent candidate in the upcoming elections has said.

Dr Strike Mkandla, an independent candidate in the Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituency, said elected officials must respect and serve the electorate, not neglect their wishes for party dictates.

"Politicians have their manifestos and intentions but they masquerade power which they haven't been given by the population and fail to represent people," he remarked during a dialogue series on the 2023 elections organised by TellZim at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Friday.

Running as an independent candidate, Dr Mkandla, said he intended to make sure that Bulawayo was adequately represented in Parliament and criticised other political parties for centralising their systems.

"Here we have MPs who follow dictates from Harare. That's why some of them didn't even get to the Nomination because they were waiting for their papers to come from somewhere else. Now those things must stop."

Dr Mkandla who was expelled from ZAPU, said that was because he refused to be dictated to.

"Imposing a leader because he is Joshua Nkomo's child nullifies the reason why we have a choice," he said, emphasising that people needed to make their choices so they could be well represented.

"We must have MPs in Bulawayo who represent Bulawayo, who are not mouthpieces for their organisations but are actually mouthpieces for Bulawayo and talk for Bulawayo in Parliament. They also must come back and report to Bulawayo, not for their voices to be filtered through some party."

The aspiring MP stated that speaking with voters in Mabuthweni he had found out what their most pressing issues were.

"They said they have one toilet for a huge number of people. Those are issues on the ground, which show Mabuthweni was designed as a single person's township, same as Iminyela. But when these townships were made into family houses, the infrastructure didn't change from single to family housing," Dr Mkandla said.

"It's congested and children are crowded. Children don't know privacy as they've never experienced it. Those are issues we should be talking about."

He also said health services and burst sewer were other pressing issues.

"Mpilo Central Hospital in Mzilikazi is in very bad shape. Bulawayo also suffers from environmental issues which are to do with management," he said.

Dr Mkandla said MP's were supposed to have oversight on government programmes so that resources meant for Bulawayo and Matabeleland are delivered.

"There is the Constituency Development Fund. Where is it going? Who's deciding its use? Those are issues that MPs should talk about and be accountable for. There are many infrastructure resources that MPs have to talk about with the relevant ministries and report accordingly to people," he said.

"The issue is not to grandstand about labels. Parties are labels at the end of the day, unless you can put substance into them to say what people actually want and is actually happening. One of the most important things is for MPs not to be ‘yes men' or ‘yes women' where they are told by someone out there what to say."

Dr Mkandla also used the example of Zanu-PF's prospective Cowdray Park MP, Professor Mthuli Ncube, to say MPs should not override the city council because they believe they have so much power.

"Parties think they have too much power, now the MP's also want too much power even in the constituency to do things and override our City Council and people," he said.

He added that politicians must learn to overcome the ‘Big Man syndrome,' which he said was now ‘unfortunately' not limited to the ruling party Zanu-PF.

"The Big Man syndrome is affecting the opposition. If we are not careful, we shall have the opposition becoming opposed to the other one, which is outgoing and then another one, and they will keep replicating their bigness as big people. So let us do away with the big man syndrome," Dr Mkandla said.

"Everybody should be accountable. There's no big man who is too big to be controlled and no big man who is too big to be attacked or at least corrected by MPs. MPs should not say, ‘I don't know what my party is doing' but report what their party is doing and agree with it. If they are independent from the party, they must say so and be independent, they can't be both."

Source - cite

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt demands immediate apology from AMH

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Zapu promises to grow economy by US$80bn in poll manifesto

33 mins ago | 18 Views

Man caught raping a cow

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

UK relaxes visa rules for foreign bricklayers

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere?

4 hrs ago | 1149 Views

2008 election theme back again in 2023

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Hypocrites: Britain's new 'Patriotic Act'

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

EU launches Zimbabwe elections observer mission

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe agrees to sell maize to Rwanda, opens talks with neighbours for wheat exports

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Law barring Zimbabweans from voting over lengthy absence challenged

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

13 hrs ago | 2011 Views

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

15 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

15 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

15 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zemura tips Bosso to end title drought

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

Afrobarometer surveys and Zimbabwe's election outcomes

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

UZ students granted bail

15 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Patriot Act' jeopardises electoral processes,' says foreign funded NGO

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Kariba finally receives new X-ray machine

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Sikhala detention, a serious violation of rights'

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Diaspora should plan for post-Zanu-PF era

15 hrs ago | 448 Views

11,4 megalitre Beitbridge reservoir complete

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa misses out as Beitbridge renames suburbs, streets

15 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Dzvukamanja dumps Orlando Pirates

15 hrs ago | 499 Views

Pilot mining starts at Karo platinum project

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe's new labour and patriotic laws are bad for business and rights to protest

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Journalist Barred From Full Council Meeting

24 hrs ago | 575 Views

Chamisa's land ruse fools no one

24 hrs ago | 1362 Views

CCC's fortunes in Bulawayo depend on court ruling

24 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

24 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T, CCC make pledge for peaceful election campaigns

17 Jul 2023 at 21:42hrs | 157 Views

Chamisa's CCC braces for Electoral Court showdown over Bulawayo candidates

17 Jul 2023 at 21:42hrs | 834 Views

Dembare fan found dead at Barbourfields Stadium after Saturday match

17 Jul 2023 at 21:41hrs | 863 Views

'Devout Zimbabwean Christian' robber shot dead in SA

17 Jul 2023 at 21:41hrs | 999 Views

Zimra closes Kariba border post

17 Jul 2023 at 21:41hrs | 367 Views

Mnangagwa must create a level playing field

17 Jul 2023 at 21:04hrs | 261 Views

Rewriting the Rules: Sweepstakes Casinos for the Modern Gambler

17 Jul 2023 at 14:39hrs | 126 Views

UK: Zimfest Live reveal exciting 2023 line-up for Herts Showground

17 Jul 2023 at 09:19hrs | 418 Views

Skin Bleaching cancer cases recorded in Africa

17 Jul 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1569 Views

Hospital worker stabbed to death

17 Jul 2023 at 08:51hrs | 3442 Views

CCC at your door step

17 Jul 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1900 Views

Chamisa wanted to beat Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1942 Views

Crowds scrambling for freebies at Zanu-PF rallies

17 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 3111 Views

Chamisa promises prosperity

17 Jul 2023 at 07:07hrs | 827 Views

Chamisa launches 'life or death' election campaign

17 Jul 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1840 Views

Ezekiel Guti tried to bring Chamisa, Mnangagwa together

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'deploys drones' to spy on Chamisa's CCC

17 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2741 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days