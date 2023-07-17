Mnangagwa's govt demands immediate apology from AMH

News / National

by Staff reporter

The acrimonious hostility gap between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Trevor Ncube, a local private media publisher continues to widen after their nasty fallout last year as George Charamba describes the AMH chair as a "discredited publisher".Charamba is Mnangagwa's spokesman as deputy chief secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of communications.Ncube, publisher of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard, as well as online broadcasting platform Heart & Soul, was part of Mnangagwa's now defunct Presidential Advisory Council (PAC).Ncube, who was in charge of publicity at PAC and ended up as its deputy chairperson, supported the coup primarily for the national interest.Ncube is now a trenchant Mnangagwa critic.As he now frequently attacks Mnangagwa and main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, the main candidates in the August presidential election, Ncube is seeking new relevance through his old Third Way political platform.Charamba viciously attacked Ncube while disputing a NewsDay story which says Zanu PF has roped in some Mozambican militia ahead of the August general elections.