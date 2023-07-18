Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF's Musanhi confident of victory in Bindura North

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF politburo member Kenneth Musanhi remains the people's choice for the Bindura North National Assembly constituency as he continues to implement several projects aimed at empowering the youths.

On Sunday, Musanhi hosted a talent show at Aerodrome shopping centre attracting thousands of people in one of the biggest campaign events witnessed in Bindura in recent years.

Musanhi implored youths to vote for the revolutionary party because of its vast strategies aimed at empowering them.

He said Education 5.0 was introduced to stimulate innovation while various technical, vocational and youth centres were opened to offer training on skills and talent.

"The talent shows are an opportunity for youths in various categories to be exposed and identified. This is to take them away from drug and substance abuse, presenting opportunities to a better life," he said. "The youths should take the lead in protecting Zimbabwe and its heritage. They are the future leaders and good leaders know where they are coming from and going.

"We are having many festivals inviting established artistes so that we reach out to as many youths as possible. A youth cultural centre is under construction in Chipadze and it will accommodate youths in music, poetry and painting."

Musanhi said some youths were being misled and ended up engaging in drug and substance abuse.

It was the duty of the revolutionary party to guide the youths into responsible and patriotic citizens.

"Through the party, we have implemented a number of projects in the constituency. In each ward, we are making sure that there is a solar powered borehole with piped schemes to get water to people," he said.

"We have installed tower lights around Bindura to reduce mugging, sexual assaults and robberies. The crime rate was soaring and were are lighting up the streets during the night to ensure safety of residents.

"Bindura has benefitted from major projects by the Second Republic including Bindura, Semwa, Dande, Silverstream Dams. These dams have the potential to turn the whole province into a green belt."

Aspiring councillor for ward 10, Michael Matangira said the campaign event was one of the biggest to ever happen in Bindura.

The youthful candidate said the work done by the Second Republic had attracted many youths to the party.

"We are working together with Musanhi who has drilled many boreholes in his constituency and rehabilitated roads. Bindura was bedevilled by poor service delivery," he said.

"The previous council had councillors from the opposition party who were there to loot forgetting to serve the people. We are taking over to correct the mistakes and uplift the standard of living of our people.

"We are not here to play but to develop our country. We have offered ourselves as youths to work for the development of our communities through Zanu-PF."

Ward 1 aspiring councillor Catherine Hove said a lot of work needed to be done on the roads after the previous council sat on their laurels to the detriment of the city.

She said service delivery was deplorable with water shortages and sewage pipe bursts order of the day.

"We want to turn around the situation in Bindura. We have started working on some roads and we thank President Mnangagwa for the support he is giving us," she said.

"President Mnangagwa has availed vast opportunities for women. This term two female councillors are contesting unlike in previous elections.

"It is important for women to take up leadership roles because they are more concerned with household economics. We want more women in politics."

Culture Love, a Zimdancehall artist who provided entertainment at the event, thanked Musanhi for connecting him to his fans in Bindura.

"On my way here, I was wondering whether people in Bindura know me and my music but I was surprised to realise that I am loved here. I encourage youths to desist from drugs and substance abuse," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

5 mins ago | 40 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

15 mins ago | 62 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

17 mins ago | 82 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

3 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

3 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Munetsi confident of WC qualification

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZOU part-time lecturers sing the blues

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

'Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill' threatens rights, freedoms, UK one is fine?

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

'US$400m facility won't stabilise Zimbabwe economy'

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's brand of politics this toxic?

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Corruption damaging Zinara image'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Car dealer conned US$80k in another Ponzi scheme

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rubbishes Mozambique militia claims

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF targets 80% vote

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Diamonds brace for Bosso polishing

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Econet upgrades 70% of Bulawayo base station sites

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe introduces online system for visas

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Gwanda man modifies horse cart for business

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants smile all the way to the bank

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Supreme Court to rule on Kasukuwere appeal

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa's wife honoured in UK, lifts global award

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Biti, Ncube snub Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 882 Views

EFF fights in Kasukuwere's corner, calls on Chamisa to support his battle

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

SA threatened with sanctions for its non-aligned stance on Ukraine Russia war

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands immediate apology from AMH

13 hrs ago | 1089 Views

'Bulawayo needs true MPs not political party mouthpieces'

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zapu promises to grow economy by US$80bn in poll manifesto

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man caught raping a cow

15 hrs ago | 1183 Views

UK relaxes visa rules for foreign bricklayers

16 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere?

16 hrs ago | 2636 Views

2008 election theme back again in 2023

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

Hypocrites: Britain's new 'Patriotic Act'

16 hrs ago | 445 Views

EU launches Zimbabwe elections observer mission

16 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe agrees to sell maize to Rwanda, opens talks with neighbours for wheat exports

16 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Law barring Zimbabweans from voting over lengthy absence challenged

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

18 Jul 2023 at 08:19hrs | 2147 Views

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

18 Jul 2023 at 06:28hrs | 1415 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

18 Jul 2023 at 06:26hrs | 3040 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

18 Jul 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days