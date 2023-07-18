Zanu-PF's Musanhi confident of victory in Bindura North

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF politburo member Kenneth Musanhi remains the people's choice for the Bindura North National Assembly constituency as he continues to implement several projects aimed at empowering the youths.On Sunday, Musanhi hosted a talent show at Aerodrome shopping centre attracting thousands of people in one of the biggest campaign events witnessed in Bindura in recent years.Musanhi implored youths to vote for the revolutionary party because of its vast strategies aimed at empowering them.He said Education 5.0 was introduced to stimulate innovation while various technical, vocational and youth centres were opened to offer training on skills and talent."The talent shows are an opportunity for youths in various categories to be exposed and identified. This is to take them away from drug and substance abuse, presenting opportunities to a better life," he said. "The youths should take the lead in protecting Zimbabwe and its heritage. They are the future leaders and good leaders know where they are coming from and going."We are having many festivals inviting established artistes so that we reach out to as many youths as possible. A youth cultural centre is under construction in Chipadze and it will accommodate youths in music, poetry and painting."Musanhi said some youths were being misled and ended up engaging in drug and substance abuse.It was the duty of the revolutionary party to guide the youths into responsible and patriotic citizens."Through the party, we have implemented a number of projects in the constituency. In each ward, we are making sure that there is a solar powered borehole with piped schemes to get water to people," he said."We have installed tower lights around Bindura to reduce mugging, sexual assaults and robberies. The crime rate was soaring and were are lighting up the streets during the night to ensure safety of residents."Bindura has benefitted from major projects by the Second Republic including Bindura, Semwa, Dande, Silverstream Dams. These dams have the potential to turn the whole province into a green belt."Aspiring councillor for ward 10, Michael Matangira said the campaign event was one of the biggest to ever happen in Bindura.The youthful candidate said the work done by the Second Republic had attracted many youths to the party."We are working together with Musanhi who has drilled many boreholes in his constituency and rehabilitated roads. Bindura was bedevilled by poor service delivery," he said."The previous council had councillors from the opposition party who were there to loot forgetting to serve the people. We are taking over to correct the mistakes and uplift the standard of living of our people."We are not here to play but to develop our country. We have offered ourselves as youths to work for the development of our communities through Zanu-PF."Ward 1 aspiring councillor Catherine Hove said a lot of work needed to be done on the roads after the previous council sat on their laurels to the detriment of the city.She said service delivery was deplorable with water shortages and sewage pipe bursts order of the day."We want to turn around the situation in Bindura. We have started working on some roads and we thank President Mnangagwa for the support he is giving us," she said."President Mnangagwa has availed vast opportunities for women. This term two female councillors are contesting unlike in previous elections."It is important for women to take up leadership roles because they are more concerned with household economics. We want more women in politics."Culture Love, a Zimdancehall artist who provided entertainment at the event, thanked Musanhi for connecting him to his fans in Bindura."On my way here, I was wondering whether people in Bindura know me and my music but I was surprised to realise that I am loved here. I encourage youths to desist from drugs and substance abuse," he said.