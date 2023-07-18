Gwanda man modifies horse cart for business

News / National

by Staff reporter

MR Elias Nyathi (45) from Gwanda has established a niche by creating a modified horse-drawn cart which he uses to take clients for joy rides.He also offers horse riding activities and hires out the horse-drawn cart to couples during their weddings.Some couples use the cart as a mode of transport to move from their homes to their wedding venues.Mr Nyathi also creates events in the rural areas during which he offers joy rides to both children and adults for a fee.The enterprising businessman who was formerly in the transport industry, said his experience in the industry motivated him to start the horse riding business.Unlike the traditional donkey –drawn scotch cart, Mr Nyathi put a cushioned bench in his cart so that his clients have a comfortable ride."I approached a welder and asked him to make a modified horse cart for me. I gave him the design and thereafter started this business in 2021," he said."I first bought some horses with the idea to hire them out during fun fairs for children. I then decided to introduce a mode of transport which isn't there in Gwanda which provides fun."Mr Nyathi said he has ferried some couples on their wedding day in Gwanda Town."I have taken some from their homes to their wedding venues. I also go to business centres in rural areas where I offer horse rides to children. I work with community leaders who assist me to mobilise people to support my business," he said."Scotch carts are common in the rural areas but people love this one as it is pulled by a horse. For them it's a whole new experience."Mr Nyathi said he charges children $1 for a horse ride.He said there was good business in the rural areas as some children have never seen a horse before while adults also enjoy the horse rides and scotch cart rides.Mr Nyathi said some people in the rural areas hire out the scotch cart for wedding events. He said he is in the process of developing a design to make a modern day chariot which will appeal to the elite."I was in the transport business for a long time and I decided to venture into another form of transport. The scotch cart which I have now appeals to a certain class of the community and my target is to introduce a second product which will appeal to even more people. I want to develop a modern day chariot that I believe will be a major attraction in Gwanda Town."I want newly weds to hire me to ferry them to places where they might want to spend the day enjoying themselves," he said.Mr Nyathi said he is also working on developing a package for the youngsters.He said he intends to hold more events within Gwanda Town and is working on partnering with other service providers that are into recreation business.Mr Nyathi said there is a need for more recreational facilities in Gwanda in order to provide youngsters with entertainment.