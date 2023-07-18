Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda man modifies horse cart for business

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MR Elias Nyathi (45) from Gwanda has established a niche by creating a modified horse-drawn cart which he uses to take clients for joy rides.

He also offers horse riding activities and hires out the horse-drawn cart to couples during their weddings.

Some couples use the cart as a mode of transport to move from their homes to their wedding venues.

Mr Nyathi also creates events in the rural areas during which he offers joy rides to both children and adults for a fee.

The enterprising businessman who was formerly in the transport industry, said his experience in the industry motivated him to start the horse riding business.

Unlike the traditional donkey –drawn scotch cart, Mr Nyathi put a cushioned bench in his cart so that his clients have a comfortable ride.

"I approached a welder and asked him to make a modified horse cart for me. I gave him the design and thereafter started this business in 2021," he said.

"I first bought some horses with the idea to hire them out during fun fairs for children. I then decided to introduce a mode of transport which isn't there in Gwanda which provides fun."

Mr Nyathi said he has ferried some couples on their wedding day in Gwanda Town.

"I have taken some from their homes to their wedding venues. I also go to business centres in rural areas where I offer horse rides to children. I work with community leaders who assist me to mobilise people to support my business," he said.

"Scotch carts are common in the rural areas but people love this one as it is pulled by a horse. For them it's a whole new experience."

Mr Nyathi said he charges children $1 for a horse ride.

He said there was good business in the rural areas as some children have never seen a horse before while adults also enjoy the horse rides and scotch cart rides.

Mr Nyathi said some people in the rural areas hire out the scotch cart for wedding events. He said he is in the process of developing a design to make a modern day chariot which will appeal to the elite.

"I was in the transport business for a long time and I decided to venture into another form of transport. The scotch cart which I have now appeals to a certain class of the community and my target is to introduce a second product which will appeal to even more people. I want to develop a modern day chariot that I believe will be a major attraction in Gwanda Town.

"I want newly weds to hire me to ferry them to places where they might want to spend the day enjoying themselves," he said.

Mr Nyathi said he is also working on developing a package for the youngsters.

He said he intends to hold more events within Gwanda Town and is working on partnering with other service providers that are into recreation business.

Mr Nyathi said there is a need for more recreational facilities in Gwanda in order to provide youngsters with entertainment.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

8 mins ago | 61 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

18 mins ago | 73 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

20 mins ago | 95 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

3 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

3 hrs ago | 900 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Munetsi confident of WC qualification

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZOU part-time lecturers sing the blues

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill' threatens rights, freedoms, UK one is fine?

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

'US$400m facility won't stabilise Zimbabwe economy'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's brand of politics this toxic?

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Corruption damaging Zinara image'

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Car dealer conned US$80k in another Ponzi scheme

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rubbishes Mozambique militia claims

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF targets 80% vote

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Diamonds brace for Bosso polishing

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Econet upgrades 70% of Bulawayo base station sites

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe introduces online system for visas

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants smile all the way to the bank

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Supreme Court to rule on Kasukuwere appeal

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's wife honoured in UK, lifts global award

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Biti, Ncube snub Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zanu-PF's Musanhi confident of victory in Bindura North

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

EFF fights in Kasukuwere's corner, calls on Chamisa to support his battle

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

SA threatened with sanctions for its non-aligned stance on Ukraine Russia war

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands immediate apology from AMH

13 hrs ago | 1094 Views

'Bulawayo needs true MPs not political party mouthpieces'

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zapu promises to grow economy by US$80bn in poll manifesto

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man caught raping a cow

15 hrs ago | 1186 Views

UK relaxes visa rules for foreign bricklayers

16 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere?

16 hrs ago | 2637 Views

2008 election theme back again in 2023

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Hypocrites: Britain's new 'Patriotic Act'

16 hrs ago | 447 Views

EU launches Zimbabwe elections observer mission

16 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe agrees to sell maize to Rwanda, opens talks with neighbours for wheat exports

16 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Law barring Zimbabweans from voting over lengthy absence challenged

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

18 Jul 2023 at 08:19hrs | 2147 Views

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

18 Jul 2023 at 06:28hrs | 1415 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

18 Jul 2023 at 06:26hrs | 3040 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

18 Jul 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days