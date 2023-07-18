Diamonds brace for Bosso polishing

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WITH Highlanders FC enjoying an inspiring run that has seen them go for 15 matches unbeaten, with their latest victims being Herentals, Manica Diamonds head coach Jairos Tapera yesterday said they were bracing for a grim fixture that is set for Sunday deep in the bowels of Barbourfields Stadium.

Tapera, a former Young Warriors, Triangle and FC Platinum coach, leads an equally competitive side that is sitting on position three with 26 points, five behind log leaders Bosso.

It is the Bosso fine performances that have seen Tapera appreciate that they are coming to the City of Kings and Queens for a full 90 minutes of challenging football business.

"They have never lost a game and it's going to be a very difficult match, a tricky one that will be played in front of their vociferous fans. However, we are in a competition and as such we are going to give our best shot. Whatever the result, we will take it," said Tapera.

Emagumeni is likely to be packed all in favour of the black and white army and what has compounded the Gem Boys' problems is that their camp has two injured players Kelvin Gwao and Fortune Binzi.

Gwao is expected to pass a late fitness test but Binzi who is the country's leading top goal scorer with eight goals under his belt, recently fractured his left-hand and is ruled out for the tie.

Binzi will be on sidelines for the next couple of weeks.

Tapera also mentioned that they are very much aware that they are going to face a side that has a solid Peter Muduwa marshalled Bosso defence that has so far proved to be mean, conceding four goals in 15 outings.

"We have observed that they are very much solid at the back. They are compact and in about three matches they have recently played, they have been scoring from set pieces and we are worried about this. However, we will have to breach that defence and defend their freekicks if we fancy any chances of winning," he said.

In other fixtures, that are going to be played this weekend Green Fuel are set to meet Dynamos at Gibbo Stadium.  Yadah FC will play host to Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium.

Cranborne Bullets will be home to Ngezi Platinum Stars in a match that will be played at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs will be hoping to continue with their winning ways when they entertain Herentals at Luveve Stadium.

CAPS United have a home tie against Triangle at Gweru's Bata Stadium. In another game set for Sunday, Sheasham will do battle against Black Rhinos also at Bata Stadium.

Simba Bhora will face ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium.

Hwange have a home match against Norman Mapeza mentored FC Platinum.

Source - The Chronicle

