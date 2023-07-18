Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere is seeking to block an urgent hearing of his appeal challenging a High Court ruling blocking him from contesting as a presidential candidate.

Kasukuwere was recently blocked from contesting in the August 23 Presidential election by the High Court.

High Court judge Justice David Mangota nullified Kasukuwere's nomination ruling that he should stop "masquerading as a candidate."

This followed an application by Zanu-PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana who successfully argued that Kasukuwere had ceased to be a registered voter as he has been out of his constituency for over 18 consecutive months.

However, Kasukuwere was back on the ballot paper after his legal team successfully appealed the nullification of his nomination at the Supreme Court.

His appeal suspended the High Court order.

Aggrieved, Mangwana also filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing of Kasukuwere's application.

The matter will be heard on Thursday at 1400hours.

Kasukuwere through his lawyer Method Ndlovu challenged Mangwana's appeal.

Reasons will be cited in opposing papers to be filed by day end.

The lawyers want the matter to remain on the normal roll.

Kasukuwere's spokesperson Jacqualine Sande said they need more time to prepare for their appeal.

"We have a High Court by Justice Mangota which effectively barred the participation of Saviour Kasukuwere in the upcoming elections. However we filed an appeal and that appeal is not what was before this court today," she said further explaining that Mangwana's appeal is the one to be heard Thursday.

After the High Court issued its judgment Kasukuwere's campaign manager Walter Mzembi said removing Kasukuwere from the polls does not translate into more votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a televised address, Mzembi blasted Mnangagwa for selecting his competitors whilst highlighting that threats will not deter them from participating in the polls.

Source - NewZimbabwe

