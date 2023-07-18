Man axes neighbour over firewood

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 42-YEAR-OLD Mutoko woman is lucky to be alive after she was severely axed by her neighbour over firewood dispute.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday where Oncemore Mugona appeared before magistrate Mr Terence Mashaire.Mugona who is facing an attempted murder charge was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at High Court.The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on June 13 Mugona stormed his neighbour Idah Mandizha's home stead armed with an axe and started cutting firewood in her yard.Mandizha quizzed the suspect on his actions and he became violent.He struck her once at her back, strangled her and assaulted her all over the body with open hands.Mugona punched her and removed Mandizha's two teeth.She was rushed to hospital by Lovemore Nyakajasu and her condition is critical.