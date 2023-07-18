Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's growing fear of independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere's political influence has reached hysterical levels as his government and proxies continue to intensify authoritarian repression ahead of the crucial August general elections.In a new repressive measure, Mnangagwa's regime is now demanding that before poll candidates could put up their posters on national highways, they need approval from some state provincial regulatory authorities.Mnangagwa's proxy Lovedale Mangwana, a Zanu-PF activist, is currently fighting tooth and nail to have Kasukuwere blocked from running in the presidential election.Kasukuwere, who is the X Factor in the election, will battle it out against his more powerful rivals, Mnangagwa and main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.The new repressive measure against presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere and others.