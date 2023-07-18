Latest News Editor's Choice


Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has opened investigations in a recording an audio circulating on social media concerning the incident involving some ZRP Charundura members allegedly with the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Honourable Barbra Rwodzi.

The ZRP announced the development on its Twitter account.

Said ZRP, "The ZRP has taken note of an audio circulating on social media concerning the incident involving some ZRP Charundura members allegedly with the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Honourable Barbra Rwodzi. The case is now under investigations."



Zanu-PF's Chirumanzu South Member of Parliament (MP) Rwodzi was been recorded threatening to deal with an Assistant Inspector in the ZRP for daring to investigate a criminal case against one of her supporters.

In the audio recording the Deputy Minister of Environment, who is seeking a second term in office, is heard threatening to deal with the Charandura stationed officer and promising to take the matter as high as Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.

The officer is reportedly investigating one Fidelis "Danger" an ardent supporter of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) member accused of tearing CCC posters in the area.

Describing the officer as a dog, idiot, and fool Rwodzi goes on to unsuccessfully demand all evidence against her supporter.

"You are the one handling Danger's case? What is his crime? Do you have evidence, I want it and when did he commit this crime," asked Rwodzi.

"I am following everything you are doing. I am not like all these other people you are used to talking to.

"You are failing to do your job as a police officer, on 12 July I was with him. As an Assistant Inspector and your seniors can you not sit and discuss matter before presenting them to Law and Order?

"You are a stupid idiot, you are a f…ing idiot, a dog. I want to finish you, I want to take you as far as Matanga's office."

The Assistant Inspector however stands his ground, telling her she has no legal right to demand that adding any other information in Danger's defence can be used in court.

He explains why her Zanu PF supporter is being investigated and begs to understand the vitriol directed at him.

"Danger is accused of tearing CCC posters. I am working on this document so that I present it in court and do not know why I would give you all this information," responds the officer.

"We have a witness and that he was not there on the day can be used as a defence in court. I do not understand stand what you say by ‘sitting down with my superiors before passing the matter to law and order.'

"I do not know why you are insulting me because I do not know how I am failing to do my job. You have to understand my mandate as a police officer."

Chirumanzu is another one of Zimbabwe's political hotbeds, with frequent attacks on opposition supporters recorded particularly towards elections.

Already party officials in the Mapiravana area are said to taking down names of villagers and marking registers with the assistance of Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) backed Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

Source - online

