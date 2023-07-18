Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Goromonzi West MP and aspiring candidate for Bikita South, Energy Mutodi is suing opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and three others for US$5 million over what he says is a defamatory video circulating on social media purporting that the former Deputy Information Minister was torturing an opposition activist.

This comes after a video was shared on social media platforms showing a man brutally assaulting a victim with a sjambok before torturing him with a hammer.

Without verification, some people claimed that it was Mutodi assaulting an opposition opponent leading to this case.

Mutodi believes that the defamatory video was initiated by Chamisa and his activists in order to tarnish his image and ensure the disqualification of his candidature ahead of 2023 harmonised general elections.

A leaked court draft seen by Express Mail Zim shows that Chamisa was cited as the first respondent with Mutodi opponent Barney Nyika as the second respondent, while John Mupanduki and Munyaradzi Shoko cited as third and fourth respondents respectively.

"Defamation of Character with intention to cause disqualification of Applicant from August 23 Elections as a Candidate," read part of the draft application thereof.

In the founding affidavit, he said:

"I am a member of ZANU PF duly nominated to stand as a candidate in the August 23 elections as a Member of Parliament representing ZANU PF.

"On Thursday 6 July 2023, Nelson Chamisa gathered his supporters at Baradzanwa Shopping Centre who stoned vehicles belonging to the applicant.

"The estimated total cost of damage is US$5000.00 (Five thousand United States Dollars).

"Following the heinous act, one John Mupanduki went to report a criminal case in which he falsely claimed the applicant had stoned the crowd waiting to be addressed by Nelson Chamisa when in fact it was the CCC supporters who stoned applicant's cars.

"It is the 1st respondent who incited his supporters to stone applicant's cars.

"Had he not incited the violence, the damage caused could not have happened," it reads.

Circumstances are that on Monday July 17 2023, CCC supporters again with the alleged aim to defame and incriminate Mutodi went on social media to publish a gruesome video in which a man speaking Tonga language was assaulting a victim in an unknown location.

"The 1st Respondent (Chamisa)'s supporters who include the 3rd respondent directly and indirectly spread the video with the aim to defame and portray the applicant in bad light with the hope to cause the applicant's disqualification as a nominated candidate.

"The 1st respondent has done all these acts while working with the 2nd respondent who acts as his agent and was present when the 1st respondent's supporters who also happen to be his potential voters stoned the applicant's cars.

"Respondents 1, 2, 3 and 4 have directly and indirectly contributed to defamatory statements which they have created in order to negatively affect the candidature of the plaintiff and to harm his reputation as a law abiding citizen for obvious reasons among them to either cause loss of his nomination or loss of public confidence in him and or both," further reads the affidavit.

Further allegations are that the defamatory video which went up on a twitter account held by the 4th respondent and shared on the official handle of 1st respondent's party handle called @CCC went viral and was read by at least 2,000,000 people by the time the 4th respondent pulled down the fake news following a public outcry.

Mutodi further argues and states that Chamisa is vying for the post of President under the CCC ticket in August 23 elections and therefore has direct interest in the defamatory effect of this video and the link it might be accorded by the public to ZANU PF and its candidates.

The total cost he is claiming is US$5,000,000 as the reputational damage they have caused on him which he deems "irreversible".

Contacted for comment, Mutodi was not available at the time of writing Monday , but Uta Chipepura who is his information manager said the opposition CCC had stooped so low that they were now resorting to peddling falsehoods hoping to cause disharmony among supporters.

"The writing is now on the wall that Nelson Chamisa is going to lose this election to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is peddling falsehoods in order to mislead outsiders and discredit the whole electoral process.

"The opposition CCC is engaging in a game of misinformation but when the truth eventually comes out like this it spells doom for them," said Chipepura.

Source - Nehanda Radio

Must Read

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

8 mins ago | 60 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

17 mins ago | 72 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

3 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

3 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Munetsi confident of WC qualification

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZOU part-time lecturers sing the blues

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill' threatens rights, freedoms, UK one is fine?

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

'US$400m facility won't stabilise Zimbabwe economy'

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's brand of politics this toxic?

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Corruption damaging Zinara image'

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Car dealer conned US$80k in another Ponzi scheme

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rubbishes Mozambique militia claims

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF targets 80% vote

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Diamonds brace for Bosso polishing

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Econet upgrades 70% of Bulawayo base station sites

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe introduces online system for visas

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Gwanda man modifies horse cart for business

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants smile all the way to the bank

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Supreme Court to rule on Kasukuwere appeal

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's wife honoured in UK, lifts global award

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Biti, Ncube snub Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zanu-PF's Musanhi confident of victory in Bindura North

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

EFF fights in Kasukuwere's corner, calls on Chamisa to support his battle

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

SA threatened with sanctions for its non-aligned stance on Ukraine Russia war

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands immediate apology from AMH

13 hrs ago | 1094 Views

'Bulawayo needs true MPs not political party mouthpieces'

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zapu promises to grow economy by US$80bn in poll manifesto

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man caught raping a cow

15 hrs ago | 1185 Views

UK relaxes visa rules for foreign bricklayers

16 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere?

16 hrs ago | 2637 Views

2008 election theme back again in 2023

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Hypocrites: Britain's new 'Patriotic Act'

16 hrs ago | 446 Views

EU launches Zimbabwe elections observer mission

16 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe agrees to sell maize to Rwanda, opens talks with neighbours for wheat exports

16 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Law barring Zimbabweans from voting over lengthy absence challenged

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

18 Jul 2023 at 08:19hrs | 2147 Views

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

18 Jul 2023 at 06:28hrs | 1415 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

18 Jul 2023 at 06:26hrs | 3040 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

18 Jul 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days