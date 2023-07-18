Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) president Elisabeth Valerio has won her appeal against ZEC's decision to reject her nomination papers and she will be added to the list of nominees vying for the office of the President.

She becomes the first female Presidential candidate.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) decision to reject Valerio's nomination papers is premised on the ground that the candidate failed to meet the deadline.

According to the arguments in court, the UZA president settled the nomination fee using the RTGS payment system which failed to reflect the amount in ZEC's bank account on time.

Valerio's lawyer, Alec Muchadehama argued that Valerio's rejection was unlawful.

According to Muchadehama, Valerio complied with section 47 of the Electoral Act which requires an electoral candidate to pay a nomination fee.

"What section 47 simply requires is for a person to put money into the bank and with regards to the application before you (Judge), all she was required to do was to make a deposit into ZEC's account," Muchadehama argued.

"The section does not say there shall be a deposit or proof that there is deposited money into an account."

Muchadehama provided proof that Valerio had paid the required nomination fee, which reflected into ZEC's bank account on June 22.

The proof was further availed to the nomination officer on June 30.

According to the submission by Muchadehama, the decision to reject Valerio's nomination bid was prematurely handed down.

Zimbabwe is primed to hold its general election on August 23 and now 12 candidates are set to tussle for the first office.

Source - online

Must Read

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

4 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

5 hrs ago | 803 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

6 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

7 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

7 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

7 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

7 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

7 hrs ago | 814 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Munetsi confident of WC qualification

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

ZOU part-time lecturers sing the blues

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

'Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill' threatens rights, freedoms, UK one is fine?

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

'US$400m facility won't stabilise Zimbabwe economy'

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's brand of politics this toxic?

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Corruption damaging Zinara image'

7 hrs ago | 221 Views

Car dealer conned US$80k in another Ponzi scheme

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rubbishes Mozambique militia claims

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF targets 80% vote

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Diamonds brace for Bosso polishing

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Econet upgrades 70% of Bulawayo base station sites

7 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe introduces online system for visas

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Gwanda man modifies horse cart for business

7 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants smile all the way to the bank

7 hrs ago | 606 Views

Supreme Court to rule on Kasukuwere appeal

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa's wife honoured in UK, lifts global award

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

Biti, Ncube snub Chamisa?

7 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zanu-PF's Musanhi confident of victory in Bindura North

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

EFF fights in Kasukuwere's corner, calls on Chamisa to support his battle

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

SA threatened with sanctions for its non-aligned stance on Ukraine Russia war

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands immediate apology from AMH

16 hrs ago | 1219 Views

'Bulawayo needs true MPs not political party mouthpieces'

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zapu promises to grow economy by US$80bn in poll manifesto

17 hrs ago | 194 Views

Man caught raping a cow

19 hrs ago | 1316 Views

UK relaxes visa rules for foreign bricklayers

20 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Peter Ndlovu endorses Kasukuwere?

20 hrs ago | 2864 Views

2008 election theme back again in 2023

20 hrs ago | 667 Views

Hypocrites: Britain's new 'Patriotic Act'

20 hrs ago | 501 Views

EU launches Zimbabwe elections observer mission

20 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe agrees to sell maize to Rwanda, opens talks with neighbours for wheat exports

20 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mangwana seeks urgent hearing of Kasukuwere appeal

20 hrs ago | 593 Views

Law barring Zimbabweans from voting over lengthy absence challenged

20 hrs ago | 741 Views

Four perish at Mabvuku turn off

21 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zimbabwe's rural school teachers petition govt over Zanu-PF terror

18 Jul 2023 at 08:19hrs | 2184 Views

UN commission condemns Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

18 Jul 2023 at 06:28hrs | 1438 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in Moza militia?

18 Jul 2023 at 06:26hrs | 3107 Views

Mugabe's ouster inspired author

18 Jul 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days