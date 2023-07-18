Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

News / National

by Staff reporter

Authorities rushed to the Johannesburg Central Business District on Wednesday evening following reports of an explosion in Bree Street.The city's emergency medical services confirmed an explosion but said they were not yet aware of any deaths."We are aware of an explosion on Bree Street in Jhb CBD possibly on the gas lines underground," the Johannesburg North Joint Operations Committee (JOC) said in a communique.The JOC is made up of community policing forums for Alexandra, Bramley, Midrand, Sandringham and Sandton."At this time we request the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to attend to the scene. Videos showed huge cracks in the road and vehicles on their side.