Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has responded to the call to ensure easy access to birth and death records in communal areas by allowing chiefs to issue the critical documents.

Following a realisation that most people in communal areas were having challenges with accessing birth records and death certificates, the government engaged the traditional leaders and subsequently mandated them to issue the documents.

In an interview on the sidelines of an engagement between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and the National Chiefs' Council in Bulawayo this Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Gerald Gwinji said government is happy to work with the traditional leaders in assisting communities access documents on time.

"Having realised that it was difficult for communal people to travel to our offices with witnesses to access these documents, we partnered with traditional leaders so that they are part of the system of issuing birth and death records so that children who are born from homes in villages get their documents from village heads and it's the same with death records.

"This is a programme that will be operationalised next year because we want to train them first and make sure they have stationary then we start," said the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Major General (Rtd) Dr Gerald Gwinji.

The development has been welcomed by traditional leaders.

"Since before independence we have always wanted this to happen and finally we have been respected by the government and the people's dignity will be restored and there is a lot that will be archived through this programme," said National Chiefs Council President, Chief Fortune Charumbira.

Training of traditional leaders on the process is underway as the government seeks to ensure that issuance of these important documents is done in accordance with the law.



Source - zbc

Must Read

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

25 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

26 mins ago | 98 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

27 mins ago | 204 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

27 mins ago | 166 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

27 mins ago | 150 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

28 mins ago | 117 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

28 mins ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

29 mins ago | 27 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

29 mins ago | 21 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

29 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

30 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

30 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

30 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

31 mins ago | 45 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

31 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

31 mins ago | 7 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

32 mins ago | 35 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

32 mins ago | 8 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

33 mins ago | 38 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

33 mins ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

33 mins ago | 20 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

34 mins ago | 30 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

34 mins ago | 28 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

35 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

35 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

12 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

12 hrs ago | 3252 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

13 hrs ago | 824 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

22 hrs ago | 4137 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

22 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

22 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

19 Jul 2023 at 06:55hrs | 3762 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

19 Jul 2023 at 06:52hrs | 919 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

19 Jul 2023 at 06:50hrs | 2113 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2034 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1220 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

19 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days